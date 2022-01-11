ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Thomas Mills | Democrats get a little good news

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6Boz_0dj3jnUb00

Things change fast in politics. After months of political pundits predicting doom and destruction for Democrats in November, the narrative may be beginning to change. Redistricting doesn’t appear to be the disaster that so many people, me included, expected. A poll released last week has Democrats leading Republicans in the Congressional generic ballot for the first time in months. Not a bad start for 2022 if you’re a Democrat.

Most people expected that with GOP control of so many legislatures, Republicans would be able draw themselves enough safe districts to give them a solid majority in Congress. However, Dave Wasserman, redistricting guru at Cook Political Report with Amy Walter, notes that the Congressional map will be “slightly less biased in the GOP’s favor than the last decade’s.” He goes on to say, “Biden would have carried 161 of 293 districts over Donald Trump in 2020, an uptick from 157 of 292 districts in those states under the current lines (nationwide, Biden carried 224 of 435 seats). And if Democrats were to aggressively gerrymander New York or courts strike down GOP-drawn maps in North Carolina and/or Ohio, the outlook would get even better for Democrats.”

In an interview with the Washington Post’s Greg Sargent, Wasserman explains demographic shifts forced Republicans to shore up GOP-held districts in several states, preventing them from adding more GOP-favored seats. North Carolina’s gerrymanders also featured prominently in the conversation. Wasserman tells Sargent, “Look, let’s be clear. If there were nonpartisan processes in Texas and Georgia and North Carolina, we’d be talking about much more equitable maps than the ones Republicans passed.” The courts might force fairer maps, putting North Carolina front-and-center in the fight for control of Congress again.

Wasserman still says Republicans are favored to win control of Congress this year, but Democrats have a chance at maintaining a majority. In addition to good redistricting news, they would need for Biden’s approval rating to increase to closer to 50% than 45%. While Biden’s numbers seem mired, the Congressional generic ballot is improving. According to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll, Democrats have regained the edge by two points. It might not hold but it shows significant improvement from the dismal numbers just a month or so ago.

As 2022 dawns, Democrats still have a fighting chance to hold onto Congress. They will need a lot of good news in the coming months. In particular, pandemic disruptions need to abate, gas prices need to continue to go down, and inflation needs to subside a bit between now the summer. Still, the news is better now than in the fall. Democrats need to have a good spring if they hope to be competitive.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

GOP's midterm dilemma: How closely to align with Trump

Former President Donald Trump is stepping up his election-year effort to dominate the Republican Party with a Saturday rally in Arizona in which he plans to castigate anyone who dares to question his lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, likely including the state’s GOP governor, Doug Ducey.But 2,000 miles to the east in Washington, there are small signs that some Republicans are tiring of the charade. Mike Rounds, the generally unassuming senator from South Dakota, was perhaps the boldest in acknowledging the reality that the election was in fact fair. Instead of being shunned, he was supported...
U.S. POLITICS
richmondobserver

OPINION: Democrats get a little good news

Things change fast in politics. After months of political pundits predicting doom and destruction for Democrats in November, the narrative may be beginning to change. Redistricting doesn’t appear to be the disaster that so many people, me included, expected. A poll released last week has Democrats leading Republicans in the Congressional generic ballot for the first time in months. Not a bad start for 2022 if you’re a Democrat.
BUSINESS
Richmond County Daily Journal

NC voters dispute Cawthorn candidacy over Jan. 6

RALEIGH — A group of North Carolina voters told state officials on Monday they want U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn disqualified as a congressional candidate, citing his involvement in last January’s rally in Washington questioning the presidential election outcome before a Capitol riot later that day. Cawthorn’s office quickly...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
Richmond County Daily Journal

John Hood | Few senators served in house

RALEIGH — Thanks to state Sen. Jeff Jackson bowing out of North Carolina’s Democratic primary, the 2022 field for U.S. Senate is coming into focus. We now have a likely nominee (Cheri Beasley) facing one of three prominent Republican candidates: Pat McCrory, Ted Budd, or Mark Walker. Each...
RALEIGH, NC
The Independent

Republicans rally around senator who Trump said ‘went woke’ by saying he lost 2020 election

Republican senators rallied to the defence of Sen Mike Rounds this week after he was attacked by former President Donald Trump.Mr Rounds sparked a feud with the former president when he went on ABC’s This Week on Sunday and reiterated that he did not believe conspiracy theories supported by Mr Trump and his allies about the 2020 election, namely the assertion that Mr Trump had in fact won the election."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.“[I]f we simply look back and tell our people don't vote because there's cheating going...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Thomas
Person
Amy Walter
Person
Thomas Cook
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Hillary Clinton invokes MLK’s criticism of ‘white moderates’ after Manchin and Sinema reject filibuster reform

Hillary Clinton has invoked Martin Luther King Jr’s criticisms of “the white moderate “ in what appeared to be a thinly- veiled rebuke of Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema after they rejected President Joe Biden’s urgent demands to change Senate filibuster rules that block passage of federal voting rights legislation.In a message on Twitter, the former Democratic presidential candidate quoted the late civil rights leader’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” in which he rebuts “unjust laws” as well as “the white moderate” with a “shallow understanding” of injustice.“I had hoped that the white moderate would understand that law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#A Little Good News#Republicans#Congressional#Gop#Cook Political Report#The Washington Post
The Independent

McConnell bombarded with criticism over voting rights stance after posting Martin Luther King Day tribute

Mitch McConnell has been been branded a hypocrite for posting a tribute to Martin Luther King Jr while leading Republican efforts to obstruct new voting-rights legislation.Mr McConnell was among several Republicans who took to social media to praise the late civil rights icon as the country marked Martin Luther King Day.“Nearly 60 years since the March on Washington, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message echoes as powerfully as it did that day,” the Senate minority leader wrote on social media. “His legacy inspires us to celebrate and keep building upon the remarkable progress our great nation has made toward becoming...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy