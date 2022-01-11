ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'Relax!' Coach Ron Rivera: Washington Football Team 'Will Do Everything' to Sign Terry McLaurin

By Cole Thompson
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 4 days ago

The Washington Football Team isn't going back to the postseason, but this remains a busy week and a busy time.

WFT will spend its offseason looking for the next quarterback of the future. That could come via a trade for a veteran or using the 11th selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on a top name - with coach Ron Rivera conceding that even an idea like paying for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could be in play.

Another major internal priority for Washington will be extending Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin before the start of the 2022 season. McLaurin, who will be entering the final year of his rookie contract, has emerged as one of the game's top target thanks to his reliable hands and route-running skills.

Rivera told 'The Sports Junkies' on 106.7 The Fan that the team hopes to get a deal in place for McLaurin this offseason, easing the minds of fans of worrying about their star pass-catcher leaving in free agency come in 2023.

“I love Terry and we’re gonna do everything we can so everybody please, relax, let us do our job, trust us, OK?” Rivera said. “Believe me, this is a heck of a football player."

Since being selected out of Ohio State, McLaurin has made an impact in Washington. He led the team with seven touchdowns in 2019 before posting back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons in Years 2 and 3, respectively.

Can Washington Defense Live Up to 2021 'Out of Whack' Expectations in 2022?

As important as team identity can be, will next year’s defensive unit live up to 2021’s expectations?

15 hours ago

Ron Rivera: 'All Avenues' Available as Washington Begins Search for Franchise QB

Washington plans to search 'all avenues' for a quarterback this offseason as they look to round off their roster.

Jan 12, 2022

Locked On Washington Football Team: Washington Players Tress Way, Terry McLaurin and Jonathan Allen on the Team Name and Uniform

Jan 12, 2022

With his 93-yard outing in the season finale victory over the New York Giants, McLaurin became the first Washington player to post consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since Henry Ellard from 1994-96. He also led the team in receptions for the second straight seasons with 77 catches.

"It's a blessing to be able to (total 1,000 yards) just once in the NFL, let alone twice. I don't think I could really do that without the guys in the locker room," McLaurin said. "To be trusted as the main guy is not as easy as it may sound. You have to earn it every single day."

McLaurin was once again in a WFT class of his own at the wide receiver position. The nearest wideout to match his production was Adam Humphries, who tallied 383 yards. DeAndre Carter finished third among wide receivers with 296 yards.

Washington added McLaurin's former college teammate Curtis Samuel on a three-year deal this offseason, but injuries held him to just five games and six catches. Washington joined the Indianapolis Colts as only one of two teams without two receivers to surpass 400 yards on the season.

"I've learned to live in the moment, live in the now," McLaurin said of his contract situation Sunday. "Whatever happens in the future, I'm looking forward to it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVgLk_0dj3ikoD00

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Aaron Rodgers Trade to Washington: Realistic Possibility?

The Washington Football Team and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have one thing in common: they will both be sitting on the couch this weekend. The only difference is that while Washington is home for the offseason, Rodgers will be watching to see who his next opponent will be as he and the Packers earned the NFC's top seed for the second consecutive season.
NFL
NBC Washington

Pursuing Deshaun Watson Would Present Complications for Washington, Ron Rivera

Pursuing Watson would present complications for WFT, Rivera originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team is stuck in an arid desert, but instead of searching for water Ron Rivera's squad is desperate to find a quarterback capable of lifting its offense and the franchise overall to new heights.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
FanSided

Washington clearly laying groundwork for Terry McLaurin contract extension

The Washington Football Team‘s roster could look a lot different by the start of training camp. While bringing in new faces to bolster the team’s collective talent will be a top offseason priority, it doesn’t come close on the important scale in regard to retaining players who are already vital to the club’s culture.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Wft#Ohio State#The Team Name
FanSided

Former Vikings QB blames Kirk Cousins for Minnesota being ‘average’

Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sage Rosenfels has been sharing his opinions on Kirk Cousins since the recent dismissal of Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman. In the four seasons since the Minnesota Vikings decided to sign Kirk Cousins to a three-year, fully-guaranteed $84 million contract in 2018, the team has won 51.5 percent of their games (33-31-1). That percentage ranks 15th in the NFL during the last four years.
NFL
Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Saturday’s Patriots-Bills game

When is the last time the New England Patriots have begun a postseason run with so little conviction?. We haven’t seen this in a while. In the space below, you’ll discover that most pigskin prognosticators are heavily in favor of a Bills win this Saturday night, when Buffalo and New England meet in an NFL wild card showdown. Mike Florio picks the Patriots based on Bill Belichick’s postseason track record. Gregg Rosenthal picked them to beat the Bills simply because he needed an upset this weekend.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dak Prescott Sends Clear Message For Cowboys Fans

We’re just a few days away from watching the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers square off in the first round of the playoffs, and clearly, star quarterback Dak Prescott can’t wait much longer for kickoff. During this Thursday’s media session, Prescott revealed his expectations for the atmosphere...
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
On3.com

Cowboys star defensive player ruled out for Sunday

There’s some bad news coming out of the Dallas Cowboys camp on Friday. As the Cowboys prepare to take on the San Francisco 49ers, in what is being deemed by some the upset matchup of the weekend, Jon Machota reports that linebacker Keanu Neal has been ruled out of the game. Neal will miss the game with a strained bicep and is listed on the Cowboys Friday injury report with a chest and elbow injury. Originally believed to be a game-time decision, Dallas has announced that they will be without one of their key defensive starters.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Tragic Turn: Cowboys Ex Aldon Smith in Court on Serious Charges

FRISCO - Former All-Pro pass rusher Aldon Smith is in trouble again as his life continues to teeter toward tragedy. Smith, who last played at a high level for a short time with the Dallas Cowboys - an attempt to rejuvenate his NFL career following a five-year layoff due to legal and behavioral issues - is heading to court because of his involvement in a serious accident.
FRISCO, TX
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy