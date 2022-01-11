'Relax!' Coach Ron Rivera: Washington Football Team 'Will Do Everything' to Sign Terry McLaurin

The Washington Football Team isn't going back to the postseason, but this remains a busy week and a busy time.

WFT will spend its offseason looking for the next quarterback of the future. That could come via a trade for a veteran or using the 11th selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on a top name - with coach Ron Rivera conceding that even an idea like paying for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could be in play.

Another major internal priority for Washington will be extending Pro Bowl wide receiver Terry McLaurin before the start of the 2022 season. McLaurin, who will be entering the final year of his rookie contract, has emerged as one of the game's top target thanks to his reliable hands and route-running skills.

Rivera told 'The Sports Junkies' on 106.7 The Fan that the team hopes to get a deal in place for McLaurin this offseason, easing the minds of fans of worrying about their star pass-catcher leaving in free agency come in 2023.

“I love Terry and we’re gonna do everything we can so everybody please, relax, let us do our job, trust us, OK?” Rivera said. “Believe me, this is a heck of a football player."

Since being selected out of Ohio State, McLaurin has made an impact in Washington. He led the team with seven touchdowns in 2019 before posting back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons in Years 2 and 3, respectively.

With his 93-yard outing in the season finale victory over the New York Giants, McLaurin became the first Washington player to post consecutive 1,000-yard seasons since Henry Ellard from 1994-96. He also led the team in receptions for the second straight seasons with 77 catches.

"It's a blessing to be able to (total 1,000 yards) just once in the NFL, let alone twice. I don't think I could really do that without the guys in the locker room," McLaurin said. "To be trusted as the main guy is not as easy as it may sound. You have to earn it every single day."

McLaurin was once again in a WFT class of his own at the wide receiver position. The nearest wideout to match his production was Adam Humphries, who tallied 383 yards. DeAndre Carter finished third among wide receivers with 296 yards.

Washington added McLaurin's former college teammate Curtis Samuel on a three-year deal this offseason, but injuries held him to just five games and six catches. Washington joined the Indianapolis Colts as only one of two teams without two receivers to surpass 400 yards on the season.

"I've learned to live in the moment, live in the now," McLaurin said of his contract situation Sunday. "Whatever happens in the future, I'm looking forward to it."