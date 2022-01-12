ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Fans hit out as interview clip shows Jamie Lynn crying over Britney rift

By Sheila Flynn
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wu3aY_0dj3gxgK00

The younger sister of superstar Britney Spears has come under fire from fans of the pop princess for comments made in a new interview about her estranged sibling.

Jamie Lynn Spears , who is ten years younger than Britney and followed in the family showbusiness footsteps before taking a step back when she became pregnant at 16, spoke to Good Morning America for an interview slated to run on 12 January.

The younger Louisiana sibling spoke about the controversy regarding her sister’s newfound liberation from a court conservatorship which gave others power over what was essentially Britney’s entire life, from romantic to financial decisions. After a well-documented legal battle and “Free Britney” social media campaign, the 40-year-old singer was released from the court controls at the end of 2021.

For years, the former Mickey Mouse Club star’s father was in charge of her affairs. But her relations with her family during and after the conservatorship battle seem to have cooled, with Britney unfollowing her younger sister on social media.

In a preview clip of the GMA interview, the younger Spears says: “I love my sister...”

Host Juju Chang interjects: “But things have gotten complicated.”

Lynn, 30, a mother-of-two responds: “I guess so.”

The younger Spears is promoting an upcoming memoir titled Things I Should’ve Said .

Britney fans, viewing the clip on social media, were quick to come to the Oops! I Did It Again singer’s defence, particularly zeroing in on Jamie Lynn’s behaviour.

One commenter claimed the younger Spears was “fake crying” and another insisted that “should have spoken up for her sister”.

The upcoming interview also sparked a cascade of memes and joke tweets about the sisters’ relationship.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances In Plaid Short Shorts As She Gives Fans New View Of Her House — Video

Britney Spears rocked a bright red crop top and matching flannel shorts while showing off a new view of her mansion. Britney Spears is the queen of content and she always knows how to keep her social media followers coming back for more. And Jan. 3 was no different as the 40-year-old pop princess took to Instagram and shared a short clip while dancing in her home. The “Baby, One More Time” singer gave fans a glimpse at a different view inside her mansion than she typically reveals.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
SheKnows

Britney Spears' Sister Jamie Lynn Is Claiming She Has No Idea Why Her Sister Would Be Upset With Her

Britney Spears’ strained relationship with members of her immediate family has become even more apparent since the “Toxic” hitmaker was finally released from her conservatorship in November. Spears has put her family on blast via social media, vulnerably sharing with her fans how hurt she’s been by their actions (or lack of action during her conservatorship). This morning, however, Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, appeared on GMA to share her perspective on their fraught relationship and made some pretty surprising claims. Before diving into where she and Britney stand today, the Things I Should Have Said author shared how “happy” she...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears' Friends Fear She's Swapped Conservator Dad Jamie Spears With Fiancé Sam Asghari: 'Sam Is Now The Boss'

Those close with Britney Spears are reportedly concerned she's putting too much responsibility too soon on her fiancé, Sam Asghari. The "Baby, One More Time" singer gave dear old dad, Jamie Spears, the boot after the judge ruled to end her oppressive conservatorship, and according to sources, losing Jamie also meant Britney losing the entire crew he had hired for her over the years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Britney Spears
The Independent

Britney Spears says people have ‘no idea of the awful things’ that were done to her

Britney Spears has said her decision not to release new music is a way of saying “f*** you” to the people who took advantage of her, after having her requests to perform new songs repeatedly turned down. In an Instagram post on Monday 27 December, the pop singer said that years spent under the conservatorship that controlled her personal and business life had made her scared both of people and the entertainment industry.“I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable,” Spears wrote.“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of...
MUSIC
E! News

Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Says He Auditioned for This Role in And Just Like That…

Watch: Britney Spears' Love Sam Asghari on Pursing His Acting Dreams. And Just Like That... Sam Asghari was nearly in the Sex and the City reboot. On Wednesday, Dec. 29, the 27-year-old actor, who recently got engaged to Britney Spears in September, revealed on his Instagram Story that he had auditioned for the role of Travis, Carrie's physical therapist, who appeared in the show's fifth episode.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Jamie Lynn’s Husband Claims He Didn’t Know She Was Britney’s Sister at First—Where He Stands in Their Feud

Since her feud with her sister, fans have wanted to know more about Jamie Lynn Spears’ husband and where he stands in her fight with Britney. Jamie Lynn is Britney’s younger sister. She was born on April 4, 1991, and was the third and youngest child of parents Jamie and Lynne Spears. (They welcomed their first child, a son named Bryan, in April 19, 1977. Their second child, Britney, was born on December 2, 1981.) From 2005 to 2008, Jamie Lynn starred as the lead of Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101, in which she played Zoey Brooks. When she was 16 years old,...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rift#Mickey Mouse Club#Gma
OK! Magazine

Jamie Lynn Spears Addresses 'Atrocious' & 'Unacceptable' Hate Comments After Britney Spears Unfollows Her On Social Media

Jamie Lynn Spears is giving an update on the horrific comments she received about her young daughters. Just one day after it was revealed her famous sister, Britney Spears, unfollowed her on Instagram, Jamie Lynn shared the very pointed message she received from a troll online who called her "white trash," and insisted they hope her daughters get "raped." The 30-year-old has two girls: Maddie, 13, and Ivey, 3.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears feud: Everything to know

Britney Spears has had a rocky relationship with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, that's become public in the past year as the "Toxic" singer sought to free herself from her controversial conservatorship. Britney kicked off 2022 by purging a lot of her followers on Instagram, including her famous sister. Now,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Britney Spears Posts 'Symbolic' Video of Birds Being Freed from Cages

Britney Spears is looking back on her life-changing year. Spears, 40, celebrated 2021 on Thursday with a video on her Instagram account showing a truckload of birds being freed from cages and flying into the air. "SYMBOLIC of my year this year 👗👗👗👙👙👙 !!!!!⁣," she captioned the clip....
ANIMALS
nowdecatur.com

Quickies: Britney Spears & Adele!

BRITNEY SPEARS UNFOLLOWS JAMIE LYNN: Britney Spears has unfollowed her estranged sister on Instagram. E! News confirmed that as of Sunday, January 2nd, Jamie Lynn Spears still follows her big sister despite the “Toxic” singer’s decision to cut social media ties. Last year, Britney claimed that several of her family members, including Jamie Lynn, took advantage of her during the time she was placed under a 13-year conservatorship.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

430K+
Followers
156K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy