UGA dedicates Delta Innovation Hub

University of Georgia Associate Provost for Global Engagement Noel Fallows passed away December 29, 2021 after a protracted illness. Noel Fallows contributed in myriad ways to the University of Georgia’s growing international profile and influence, while also participating in some of the most consequential scholarly conversations and debates within his primary academic field of medieval studies. In 1984, he arrived to the university’s Athens, Georgia campus as a graduate student in the Romance Languages Department, having earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Liverpool. From 1986–1991, Fallows worked towards his doctoral degree at the University of Michigan. Upon completing his PhD, he was recruited by the University of Georgia to join its faculty.
