UGA dedicates Delta Innovation Hub

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was originally posted to UGA Today on Dec. 8, 2021. The University of Georgia dedicated the Delta Innovation Hub in a ceremony held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, recognizing The Delta Air Lines Foundation’s support for innovation and entrepreneurship at UGA. “Delta is an indispensable partner of...

