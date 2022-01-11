UGA dedicates Delta Innovation Hub

If you have used databases through UGA Libraries recently, including Multi-Search, you may have noticed something different. In several databases, we now have a UGA Access button. This button can connect you to full-text or print versions of articles, books, or other resources, when available. If no resource is available, you can also use the button to request a PDF or a physical copy from another library. Libraries calls this kind of button a link resolver. But jargon aside, think of it as a second option to check in case full-text is not directly provided by a database.

