These 9 Fashion Houses Are Celebrating The Year of The Tiger in Style

By Dana Perelberg
crfashionbook.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Lunar New Year falling on February 1, the year of the tiger is approaching. Tigers symbolize strength, power and fearlessness so as we reach the Lunar New Year, I am channeling all of the tiger energy I can get. Thankfully, brands are launching limited-edition collections in honor...

Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Gives Its Signature Handbags a Denim Update

Louis Vuitton is kicking off 2022 with updated iterations of its iconic handbags. Silhouettes such as the Onthego, Speedy, Loop and Dauphine are given a denim makeover, channeling the nostalgic ’00s aesthetic. The Speedy bag is covered in denim material, which is contrasted with the LV monogram pattern in...
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
SheKnows

Celebrity Moms with Seriously Enviable Style

Who says becoming a mother means sacrificing style? Not these celebrity moms. While no one would argue that parenthood depicts the more practical side of life — baby spit up, diaper changes, and messy art projects don’t lend themselves to the most polished looks — having kids can also kickstart identity changes as they pertain to personal taste, self-confidence, and daily routines.
ourquadcities.com

Celebrate Animal Crossing style!

Villagers ages 6+ can join the Animal Crossing party!. Join the Davenport Public Library for crafts, activities, and snacks to help you celebrate island-style! Activities are done at home, but join Miss Christie and Miss Angie for a live demonstration of the activities on Zoom. Join the party Saturday, January...
hypebeast.com

Prada Celebrates the Lunar New Year With Tiger Protection Initiative

To ring in the Lunar New Year, Italian luxury fashion house is celebrating the Year of Tiger with a special initiative to protect endangered species. This year, the brand’s “Action in the Year of the Tiger” helps to raise awareness for the big cat species. The initiative includes a campaign that features famous singer Li Yifeng and actress Chun Xia. Photographed by Liu Song, the images focus on the movement and interaction with the audience, hoping to draw a narrative that raises awareness to save the endangered Tigers.
Elite Daily

ColourPop's Year Of The Tiger Collection Is Fit For A Celebration

The Lunar New Year will begin on Feb. 1, and you can get ready for it with ColorPop’s Year of the Tiger Collection. Wrapped in all gold and red packaging with tiny waving tigers, this latest line from the beauty brand includes six products that are all priced incredibly affordably. (And if you’re feeling in the mood to treat yourself, you can get the entire limited-edition collection for just $52.) Even though the new year is still a few weeks away, ColourPop’s latest line is available now for purchase.
hypebeast.com

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger With Balenciaga's Themed Looks

Balenciaga continues its yearly Chinese Zodiac and calendar-celebrating effort with its 2022 release, honoring the Year of the Tiger. Following in the footsteps of Apple’s AirPods Pros, Nike’s reworked AF1, and a collaboration between CLOT and Levi’s, now comes Demna‘s interpretation from Balenciaga, presenting 57 unique garments and accessories that vary between featuring just a few key colors to fully incorporating a Tiger-themed design.
crfashionbook.com

Balmain and Barbie Partner Up for Dreamy New Collaboration

With a dreamhouse, an enviable wardrobe and a multitude of chic friends, it’s no surprise that multiple generations have loved Barbie. We may not come with an assortment of accessories or hold over 200 jobs but we can be as stylish as Barbie with the mesmerizing new Balmain and Barbie collection.
TrendHunter.com

Tiger-Themed Fashion Collections

The 2022 Balenciaga 'Year of the Tiger' collection places the black and orange tiger-skin pattern at the forefront of its designs. Inspired by the upcoming 2022 Lunar Calendar year, which is the year of the tiger, Balenciaga is delivering a full collection of strong, proud clothing for consumers willing to embrace these bold looks.
Footwear News

More Allbirds x Staple Colorways Are Coming

Allbirds and Staple are back for round two. After the successful launch of their initial collab in December, Allbirds and Jeff Staple, founder of his eponymous Staple brand, are releasing two new colorways of the limited-edition Staple Dasher this month. The latest look is an updated play on the “inside out” style of their first collab, but with a new twist. According to Allbirds, the new collaborative shoe displays a higher carbon footprint of 12.5 kg CO2 this go around, accounting for the impact of transportation. This is 3 points higher than their last shoe which came in at 9.2 kg CO2e. The...
argonautnews.com

Year of the Tiger

Sugarfina debuts Lunar New Year Collection for good fortune, health and prosperity. Chinese New Year falls on February 1 and 2022 marks the Year of the Tiger on the Chinese calendar. To make festivities sweeter and richer, luxury candy retailer Sugarfina has released a Lunar New Year Collection to honor the abundance of celebrations.
hypebeast.com

G-SHOCK Celebrates the Year of the Tiger With Limited Edition MTG-B1000

G-SHOCK is getting in early on the impending Lunar New Year with a limited edited MTG honoring the Year of the Tiger. Casio worked with young Chinese graffiti artist Hou Shanzhao who created not only the engraved pattern on the caseback but a painting of a golden tiger to support the release.
crfashionbook.com

MSCHF's Latest Prank on Fashion

MSCHF has done it again. Harnessing pop culture's ultimate materialism power-trip, the undefinable collective behind "Satan Shoes" and "Birkinstocks" has dropped their 67th prank—targeting fashion encore. The concept? Selling five cent shopping bags from the likes of Hermès, Supreme, Prada alongside Ikea and even classic "Thank You" take-out ones....
hypebeast.com

F.C. Real Bristol Launches Tiger Rugs for Lunar New Year Celebrations

Following an MLB collaboration in November, F.C. Real Bristol joins in on this year’s Chinese New Year celebrations with a “Year of the Tiger” Capsule consisting of tiger rugs, hoodies, and long-sleeves. The rugs are a spin on traditional Tibetan Tiger rugs which were used ceremoniously in...
Harper's Bazaar

14 Fashion Insiders on Their Style Resolutions for 2022

Resolution season's energy can burn bright and fast, even when personal style goals rank first on our new year priorities list. Dressing with intention—however you define it—feels doable on New Year's Day. But by July, we forget what we promised ourselves in January. The anxieties and limitations from an ongoing pandemic don't exactly help: Last year, this writer vowed to experiment with more indie labels and new-to-me silhouettes in 2021 ... then spent the days cocooned in knitwear set after knitwear set at home instead.
crfashionbook.com

Golden Goose's New Space-Star: The Innovative Sneaker for 2022

There is a brand new pair of shoes on the Golden Goose block: the Space-Star. Golden Goose, the Venetian-born luxury sneaker brand, has designed an innovative sneaker for life in 2022. Characterized by an extra-cozy layer of cushion on the sole, a memory-foam padded interior, and ultra-soft shearling lining, the Space-Star provides the soothing comfort that the modern wearer craves. Incorporate self-care into your daily routine with this cozy, cushion-y, and current sneaker.
crfashionbook.com

Get a First Look at Fendi Men’s Spring Summer 2022 Campaign

Meditative shots of soaring clouds, brutal geometric architecture, and pastel colors transport viewers out of their daily realities to the playful and abstract world of Fendi in Fendi Men's Spring/Summer 2022 campaign. The collection, designed by the house’s Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear Silvia Venturini Fendi, aims to serve as both an escape from the real world and as a “reflection on watching the world from above.” To capture this, Italian artist Nico Vascellari overlays clips of models walking along the cement rooftop of the Palazzo della Civiltà Italiana, Fendi’s Roman headquarters, underneath atmospheric skies. Mirrors reflect and multiply the models, providing multiple points of view within a single moment. Taken all together, viewers are immersed in the sublime Fendi universe as the collection comes alive before their very eyes.
crfashionbook.com

Every Look from Thom Browne Pre-Fall 2022

Well ladies and gentlemen, Thom Browne has done it again. With his Pre-Fall 2022 collection, the New York-based designer has once again solidified his place the reigning king of quirk and fashion’s current master of tailoring. Although some may contend that all of Browne’s looks look the same, as they are all built upon same wool suit base, those critics fail to realize his subtle and ongoing transformation and reimagining of traditionally strict gendered styles in cheeky and playful ways.
crfashionbook.com

JW Anderson Invites You To (Virtually) Go Clubbing

At this point, events getting postponed or canceled because of the pandemic is a reality of life. While it’s easy to get down about all the occasions we’ve missed, Jonathan Anderson takes a more optimistic approach to the night out that wasn’t. The famed designer and Loewe creative director has created a Pre-Fall collection seated in the fantasy of all the raves that could have been. “It’s looking at this idea of the kid who’s been trapped inside, and what the party could be if it was ever to happen. Where could it go? What is the fantasy act?” Anderson told WWD in an exclusive interview. Originally set to debut in Milan, the now-virtual presentation promises to lift the spirits of wannabe clubbers everywhere through a mix of playful design and exciting digital components.
