I am an avid fighter against the pre-packaged meal. Even if I'm looking for a quick weeknight recipe, there's no way I'll reach for a box of just-add-ground-beef helper. There are just too many additives, preservatives, and unpronounceable chemicals in these boxes. My one exception: a box of Jiffy is basically a pantry staple in my house, and I have no qualms using it anytime I want to make cornbread or corn muffins. I can make some pretty amazing from-scratch cornbread, but why bother when the box of Jiffy always turns out perfect with so much less prep work and clean-up? It's quick, it's easy, and it fits nicely into my weeknight meal budget. So I got to thinking - what other Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix recipes can I make with that box?

