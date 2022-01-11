ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cade Cunningham and ROY race, plus Myles Turner, Nas Little and more!

By Ryan Knaus
 4 days ago

Editor's Note: There has never been a scoreless NBA game, yet PointsBet is offering $125 in free bets to anyone using the code NEWYEAR, who places a $1 bet on any NBA...

ClutchPoints

3 reasons the Blazers must trade for Myles Turner

Just because Damian Lillard may miss the remainder of the regular season hardly means the Portland Trail Blazers aren’t open for business as the trade deadline fast approaches. The uncertain status of the six-time All-Star in wake of Thursday’s surgery, in fact, could make it even more likely Portland emerges as basketball’s biggest seller leading up to February 10th.
NBA
AllRaptors

Report: Raptors Believed to be a Team to 'Keep an Eye on' For Myles Turner

The Toronto Raptors may be a team to watch in the Myles Turner sweepstakes come next month's NBA trade deadline. The Raptors have unsurprisingly been quiet ahead of the deadline, but there's reportedly a sense from several league personnel that Toronto is a team to "keep an eye on" to acquire the Indiana Pacers' big man, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Myles Turner elaborates on cryptic tweet

Myles Turner, the Pacers’ longest tenured player, shared a cryptic message via social media after the team’s 101-98 overtime loss to the Celtics on Monday. He had six points, three rebounds and one block, and played just one second of the extra period as Indiana fell to 1-12 in games decided by four points or less this season. Turner, who wasn’t made available to the media after the game, then posted “This Ain’t P,” a phrase made popular by rapper Gunna which basically means, ‘This isn’t cool,’ on his Twitter and Instagram. Three days later, and less than 24 hours after scoring a team-high 18 points in a 119-100 loss to the Celtics again at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Turner elaborated Thursday on what he meant by his vague social media posts.
NBA
Yardbarker

How Los Angeles Could Land Myles Turner in a Trade

The Lakers are going to be moving some pieces around within the next few weeks. With the February trade deadline on the horizon, Rob Pelinka and his team are no doubt looking to better support LeBron James and get a few reinforcements. And while the expectation is that the Lakers...
NBA
FanSided

Who is better? Cade Cunningham vs. Scottie Barnes a matter of context

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons will take on Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors in what is becoming a fun rivalry for a couple of reasons. The first is Dwane Casey, former head coach of the Raptors and current head coach of the Pistons, who was fired by Toronto after winning Coach of the Year.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Myles Turner addresses cryptic social media posts

Myles Turner had some ‘splaining to do after creating a bit of a stir with his posts on social media this week. The Indiana Pacers center, who is one of the most widely rumored trade candidates ahead of the Feb. 10 trade deadline, caused speculation with some cryptic posts to both Twitter and Instagram. After a loss Monday against the Boston Celtics, Turner tweeted “This Ain’t P.”
BASKETBALL
zonecoverage.com

Why Does the Media Treat Anthony Edwards and Cade Cunningham So Differently?

Anthony Edwards is doing something special right now. He has shot 39.8% from three since Nov. 17, 2021. His shooting efficiency was the largest critique of his game coming out of college, and this stretch is giving me hope that he can leave that criticism in the past. It seems...
NBA
Cavaliers Nation

Rajon Rondo explains why he thinks he’ll be ‘a lot happier’ on Cavs than on Lakers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo believes that he will be a lot happier in Cleveland after the team acquired him in a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. “I still want to compete at a high level,” Rondo told The Undefeated’s Marc J. Spears. “I’m still a competitive person. I was fine in L.A. But at the same time, for my mental sake, I do think I will be a lot happier because I do like to compete and be involved. And here I will get an opportunity. It’s all about perspective. I always look at things a couple of different ways. But for me, personally, I wasn’t going crazy on the bench over there, but I was itching to play and have more of an impact.
NBA
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
FanSided

Boston Celtics: Dennis Schroder traded to Cavs for youth, pick in N.A.N mock

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer revealed three teams as Dennis Schroder landing spots at the trade deadline the Boston Celtics could explore as trade partners. The Houdini came up with a mock deal this morning that would see Schroder head to the Big Apple and has explored a deal to get him to ‘The Land’ in the past as well.
NBA

