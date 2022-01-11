Cade Cunningham and ROY race, plus Myles Turner, Nas Little and more!

Myles Turner, the Pacers’ longest tenured player, shared a cryptic message via social media after the team’s 101-98 overtime loss to the Celtics on Monday. He had six points, three rebounds and one block, and played just one second of the extra period as Indiana fell to 1-12 in games decided by four points or less this season. Turner, who wasn’t made available to the media after the game, then posted “This Ain’t P,” a phrase made popular by rapper Gunna which basically means, ‘This isn’t cool,’ on his Twitter and Instagram. Three days later, and less than 24 hours after scoring a team-high 18 points in a 119-100 loss to the Celtics again at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Turner elaborated Thursday on what he meant by his vague social media posts.
