Juvenile suspect released from hospital, ordered detained

LEGAL NOTICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINETEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT LAKE COUNTY, ILLINOIS Case No. 21MR00001017 In the Matter of the Petition of Ashley Kay Rene Richardson For: Change of Name Notice of Publication Public notice is hereby given that on March 14, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom C-307, being one of the return days in the Circuit Court of Lake County, I will present and ask that my Petition in said Court, praying for the change of my name from Ashley Kay Rene Richardson to that of Jaden Nikolai Lakes, be approved, pursuant to the Statute in such case made and provided. Dated December 29, 2021 at Waukegan, Illinois, /s/ Ashley Kay Rene Richardson Petitioner Erin Cartwright Weinstein Clerk of the Circuit Court Published in Daily Herald Jan 15, 22, 29, 2022 (4576320) , posted 01/15/2022.

