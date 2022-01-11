ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmont, IL

Juvenile suspect released from hospital, ordered detained

By Jonah Nink Daily Herald correspondent
 3 days ago

A Cook County juvenile who is accused of burglary and assaulting a police officer in Westmont has been ordered detained. Judge Anthony Coco ordered the juvenile be held until at least his next court date, which is set for Jan. 27, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's...

