NFL

Raiders Sign former Steelers NT Isaiah Buggs to Practice Squad

By Alan Saunders
steelersnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders have signed former Steelers nose tackle Isaiah Buggs to their practice squad, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.  Buggs posted on Instagram that he was headed to the...

steelersnow.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
