A few months and over 5 million gameplays after the release of Ubisoft Nano’s title Hungry Shark Arena with GameDistribution, the leading online and cross-platform games publishing service, part of Azerion, the digital entertainment and media platform Ubisoft announced a significant expansion to this strategic partnership with the upcoming publication of 7 more Ubisoft Nano games, including the whole of the collection’s future Season 2 and 3 line up. Furthermore, Azerion will handle the monetization and exclusive distribution of these 7 Ubisoft Nano games through its powerful platform over the next two years.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO