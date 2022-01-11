ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Brian Flores represents rare opportunity for Nick Caserio and the Texans

By John Crumpler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPS8o_0dj3T2Ux00

There’s a general truth that applies in essentially every business: if you’re talented, they will find you.

Whether it’s a tech company searching for a young innovator or a football coach who can’t help noticing the 100M dash star during the spring, there’s an unescapable truth that talent is both attractive and coveted.

This also applies to the NFL. Every year undrafted free agents who may have had less than desirable circumstances during their collegiate careers find their way into massive roles professionally once coaches see their talent up close. The most valuable position coaches are promoted to coordinators to have a better impact on scheme while the best coordinators are stolen by other teams to serve as head coaches.

Everyone wants to find young talent; it is an invaluable and rare commodity. It is also the reason why the sudden availability of Brian Flores is so puzzling.

Flores, the former coach of the Miami Dolphins, is 40 years old. During his three years with Miami he went 24-25 and each season was overwhelmingly considered a success. His first season featured a roster that many around the NFL criticized as blatant tanking and still saw five wins despite multiple cries to “Tank for Tua.” The next two seasons Miami finished 10-6 and 9-8 respectively, each team featuring spotty quarterback play from Tua Tagovailoa while consistently deploying some of the best defensive schematics in the NFL.

Going into 2022, many thought the Dolphins may have Super Bowl aspirations if they were able to find a more permanent solution to their struggles on the offensive side of the football. Instead, Miami shocked the world on Monday and announced they were moving on at coach.

There were reportedly internal disagreements that ultimately led to general manager Chris Grier winning a power struggle (that may sound familiar to Houston fans) and Flores being put onto the open market. Now, the former New England Patriots de facto defensive coordinator is suddenly the hottest name on the market.

Former Bill Belichick assistant with Super Bowl rings to show for it? Enter Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans.

It has long been rumored Caserio would like to eventually bring in a New England connection to coach the Texans once current coach David Culley had orchestrated the early stages of the rebuild. Many had pointed to Josh McDaniels, the Patriots’ current offensive coordinator, and Patriots’ inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo as two younger commodities who fit the description perfectly.

Needless to say, Flores’ emergence onto the coaching market changes that equation and timeline entirely. It would seemingly be the perfect fit. Flores brings head coaching experience from his tenure in Miami in addition to the familiarity that Caserio and executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby crave. Additionally, Flores is more than familiar with and has a successful track record in coaching a team in the beginning phases of a rebuild.

Around the league, credit overwhelmingly went to Flores over Grier for the revival of football in Miami. With the roster building abilities of Caserio and without being hamstrung by Tagovailoa at quarterback, it’s very possible Flores could shine in Houston if given the opportunity.

It’s equally possible Flores wants nothing to do with the Texans. Rebuilding is a difficult process, and the Miami outcast will likely have multiple jobs to choose from should he decide he wants to coach again in 2022. However, if the opportunity is there, Houston owes it to themselves to pursue it.

This may be the rare situation where the familiarity and coaching desires of Caserio and Easterby align with a great young talent at coach. There is no doubt the three of them are very familiar with each other from their long tenures in New England.

Culley did an admirable job in 2021 through what was nothing short of an impossible situation. The team over performed relative to national expectations and Culley represented a warm, welcome change from the cold shoulder of the Bill O’Brien regime.

With that said, two wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a fluky game against Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans, and one truly admirable performance against the Los Angeles Chargers shouldn’t stop the Texans from looking at their options.

Talent is a commodity, one that is so rarely available, and Houston desperately needs more of it at every level of their organization. If Caserio wants to fast track the rebuild and bring instant credibility to a franchise that’s been lacking it, Flores is a fantastic option.

Comments / 2

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the Dolphins' statement on the firing of Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores Monday morning following the end of the NFL’s regular season. After three seasons with the team, Flores had a 24-25 record and was unable to make it to the postseason. The 2021 season was one of the more difficult to follow at points, as the Dolphins lost seven of their first eight games, making it extremely difficult for them to reach the playoffs. However, after winning seven in a row, the team had a shot by Week 17, but they fell just short.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerod Mayo
Person
David Culley
ESPN

Houston Texans set up coach David Culley to fail, then fired him

HOUSTON -- When the Houston Texans hired David Culley, team chairman and CEO Cal McNair said the head coach’s “vision and ability to bring people together” was the reason the organization felt Culley was “our guy.”. Not once in that news conference did McNair or general...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Super Bowl#New England Patriots De
The Spun

Predicting The Hires For 8 NFL Head Coaching Vacancies

Barring any more surprises following the firing of David Culley by the Houston Texans, there will be eight head coaching vacancies to be filled in the 2022 NFL offseason. The Las Vegas Raiders were the first team to lose their head coach when Jon Gruden resigned in October. But the fate of his interim successor, Rich Bisaccia, remains to be seen due to their ongoing playoff run.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Analyst Suggests Former NFL QB Could Be Texans Next Coach

The David Culley era is over. Now, the Houston Texans join the long list of teams in the market for a new head coach. A few possibilities have already been mentioned for the Texans’ gig. Brian Flores is the obvious choice. The Dolphins fired him at the beginning of the week, which was obviously shocking for a number of reasons.
NFL
TexansDaily

Nick Caserio on NFL Draft: Could Texans Trade Down From No. 3?

The Houston Texans currently own the third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. That doesn't mean they are closed for business when it comes to trade options. Texans general manager Nick Caserio said Friday at his press conference that Houston is looking at all options. This includes moving back in the draft to garner more selections rather than taking a top name third overall.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Building the Vikings' Perfect Coaching Candidate

In the wake of Mike Zimmer’s firing, the Minnesota Vikings have a long list of criteria for their next head coach. They need to find someone who can build a culture while also saying hello in the hallway. The Vikings need to find someone who doesn’t treat the offense as an afterthought and can develop their franchise quarterback. And they need someone that can sell hope to a franchise that hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in 46 years.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

ESPN's Mike Wilbon on Texans: 'Franchise is a joke' and a 'fraud'

The news of the Texans firing David Culley after just one season led Thursday's episode of ESPN's "Pardon The Interruption," and Mike Wilbon used the segment to take shots at the Texans and all of Houston's professional sports. "The franchise is a joke," Wilbon told co-host Tony Kornheiser. "What are...
NFL
ABC13 Houston

Houston Texans interview Brian Flores for head-coaching vacancy

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have interviewed Brian Flores for their head coach opening, the team announced Friday night. The interview took place a day after the Texans fired David Culley for what general manager Nick Caserio called "philosophical differences." Flores, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins on Monday after he went 24-25 in three seasons, also interviewed for the Chicago Bears' vacant coach job on Friday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy