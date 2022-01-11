Brian Flores represents rare opportunity for Nick Caserio and the Texans

There’s a general truth that applies in essentially every business: if you’re talented, they will find you.

Whether it’s a tech company searching for a young innovator or a football coach who can’t help noticing the 100M dash star during the spring, there’s an unescapable truth that talent is both attractive and coveted.

This also applies to the NFL. Every year undrafted free agents who may have had less than desirable circumstances during their collegiate careers find their way into massive roles professionally once coaches see their talent up close. The most valuable position coaches are promoted to coordinators to have a better impact on scheme while the best coordinators are stolen by other teams to serve as head coaches.

Everyone wants to find young talent; it is an invaluable and rare commodity. It is also the reason why the sudden availability of Brian Flores is so puzzling.

Flores, the former coach of the Miami Dolphins, is 40 years old. During his three years with Miami he went 24-25 and each season was overwhelmingly considered a success. His first season featured a roster that many around the NFL criticized as blatant tanking and still saw five wins despite multiple cries to “Tank for Tua.” The next two seasons Miami finished 10-6 and 9-8 respectively, each team featuring spotty quarterback play from Tua Tagovailoa while consistently deploying some of the best defensive schematics in the NFL.

Going into 2022, many thought the Dolphins may have Super Bowl aspirations if they were able to find a more permanent solution to their struggles on the offensive side of the football. Instead, Miami shocked the world on Monday and announced they were moving on at coach.

There were reportedly internal disagreements that ultimately led to general manager Chris Grier winning a power struggle (that may sound familiar to Houston fans) and Flores being put onto the open market. Now, the former New England Patriots de facto defensive coordinator is suddenly the hottest name on the market.

Former Bill Belichick assistant with Super Bowl rings to show for it? Enter Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans.

It has long been rumored Caserio would like to eventually bring in a New England connection to coach the Texans once current coach David Culley had orchestrated the early stages of the rebuild. Many had pointed to Josh McDaniels, the Patriots’ current offensive coordinator, and Patriots’ inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo as two younger commodities who fit the description perfectly.

Needless to say, Flores’ emergence onto the coaching market changes that equation and timeline entirely. It would seemingly be the perfect fit. Flores brings head coaching experience from his tenure in Miami in addition to the familiarity that Caserio and executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby crave. Additionally, Flores is more than familiar with and has a successful track record in coaching a team in the beginning phases of a rebuild.

Around the league, credit overwhelmingly went to Flores over Grier for the revival of football in Miami. With the roster building abilities of Caserio and without being hamstrung by Tagovailoa at quarterback, it’s very possible Flores could shine in Houston if given the opportunity.

It’s equally possible Flores wants nothing to do with the Texans. Rebuilding is a difficult process, and the Miami outcast will likely have multiple jobs to choose from should he decide he wants to coach again in 2022. However, if the opportunity is there, Houston owes it to themselves to pursue it.

This may be the rare situation where the familiarity and coaching desires of Caserio and Easterby align with a great young talent at coach. There is no doubt the three of them are very familiar with each other from their long tenures in New England.

Culley did an admirable job in 2021 through what was nothing short of an impossible situation. The team over performed relative to national expectations and Culley represented a warm, welcome change from the cold shoulder of the Bill O’Brien regime.

With that said, two wins against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a fluky game against Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans, and one truly admirable performance against the Los Angeles Chargers shouldn’t stop the Texans from looking at their options.

Talent is a commodity, one that is so rarely available, and Houston desperately needs more of it at every level of their organization. If Caserio wants to fast track the rebuild and bring instant credibility to a franchise that’s been lacking it, Flores is a fantastic option.