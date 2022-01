(Sidney) -- At least one Fremont County resident has experienced property tax issues following the combination of their parcels. During its meeting this week, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from resident Lyle Hodde regarding a tax penalty issue. Hodde says he had purchased two new parcels recently where he paid the property taxes on his own and used an escrow account through a mortgage company for his original parcel. However, he said he found out in December the parcels had been combined into the escrow account but weren't being paid.

