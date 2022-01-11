ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Forza Street mobile game shutting down in Spring 2022

By Bradly Shankar
mobilesyrup.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox is shutting down its Forza Street game on Android and iOS, under two years after it first released. Developer Turn 10 confirmed the news in a Q&A post on the official Forza support site, adding that the racing game will remain playable until Spring 2022. A specific closure date was...

mobilesyrup.com

Comments / 0

Related
mobilesyrup.com

GTA publisher to buy Zynga for $12.7 billion in biggest-ever gaming acquisition

Take-Two Interactive has entered into an agreement to acquire mobile game developer Zynga for an estimated $12.7 billion USD (about $16.1 billion CAD). Should the deal go through, this would be the largest acquisition of a gaming company to date. For reference, Microsoft’s major purchase of Bethesda parent company ZeniMax last year was valued at around $7.5 billion USD (about $9.5 billion CAD).
BUSINESS
gamepur.com

14,000 Chinese game studios shut down last year

It’s a truly staggering number from the world’s largest video game market, but it’s true. Around 14,000 Chinese game studios closed their doors in 2021. It’s all due to the same issue: a freeze on new video game licenses. China’s National Press and Publication Administration must...
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Forza Developer Playground Games Co-Founder Resigns

This comes during a banner year for the company. Playground Games has been having a great two months. Released on November 9, 2021, Forza Horizon 5 saw over 10 million players in its first ten days, making it the game with the largest first week in both Xbox and Game Pass history. The ultra-realistic racing title managed to pull in 1 million early access players and boasted a concurrent player count over three times higher than its predecessor Forza Horizon 4 in 2018. Despite their win streak, Microsoft has announced that the co-founder of Playground Games and industry veteran Gavin Raeburn has left the company. Serving as the Studio Director over the Forza Horizon games for the past twelve years, Raeburn will be replaced by the general manager and fellow co-founder Trevor Williams.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Forza Studio Director is Leaving Playground Games

Gavin Raeburn, the studio director and co-founder of Forza studio Playground Games, is leaving the studio after 12 years. Raeburn has been at the helm of Playground Games for the release of every Forza Horizon game to date. Microsoft and Playground Games made the announcement and shared the following message...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Game#Microsoft Mobile#Forza Street Mobile#Q A#Minecraft Earth#Xbox Cloud Gaming#Xbox Game Pass Ultimate#Forza Horizon 5
mobilesyrup.com

Microsoft is reportedly testing Age of Empires IV on Xbox consoles

It looks like Age of Empires IV (Age IV) could make its way to Xbox consoles in the future. According to the Twitter account @ALumia_Italia, a Twitter account that often digs through the Microsoft Insider Hub for product code names, ‘XIP_CAR_JANUARY_2022’ recently appeared in the Xbox version of the app.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Here’s another look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Pokémon Company’s upcoming title, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, is almost here, and just ahead of its official release, Nintendo has dropped new trailer for the game. The trailer doesn’t reveal anything we didn’t already know about the title, but it does offer a great look at Arceus’ open world.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Microsoft confirms it’s killing off Forza Street

Forza Street, the mobile and Windows 10 spin-off of the Forza Motorsport series, is ending this spring. A new FAQ on the game’s support page states that the game “will be playable until its closure in spring 2022” and that “after its closure, the game and its features will no longer be accessible”.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
altchar.com

Cheat makers are shutting down Battlefield 2042 cheats because "the game is dying"

Over the last couple of weeks, Battlefield 2042 player count on PC has taken a massive dip, resulting in a lower concurrent player count than previous games such as Battlefield 2042 and Battlefield 1. Many game-breaking issues and missing features are just some of the reasons why players decided to give up on Battlefield 2042 and perhaps return after some substantial updates are released.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Microsoft Is Shelving Forza Street After Only Two Years

Sometimes, mobile versions of console/PC games just don’t spark any interest. Microsoft’s Forza Street, the company’s attempt to bring its popular racing series to the small screens, will be going away later this spring, according to the Forza support page. The game enjoyed only two years of life.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Kirby and the Forgotten Land releases on March 25

Kirby will set out on his next adventure on March 25th in Kirby and the Forgotten Land for the Nintendo Switch. Alongside the release date, Nintendo has also unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming title. Like other Kirby games, you’ll be able to copy enemy abilities as you travel...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

PUBG Mobile just pulled a Fortnite move: Adds Spidey

Fortnite recently added Spider-Man and his web-shooters to the game, and the new item was instantly successful. PUBG Mobile is now following suit with its version 1.8 update, and the web-slinger is in the game for a limited time, starting today. Spider-Man is available to play alongside in the Erangel...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Microsoft has officially discontinued the Xbox One family of consoles

Microsoft has confirmed to The Verge that it has ceased manufacturing all Xbox One consoles. While we learned back in July 2020 that the 4K-capable Xbox One X and all-digital Xbox One had been discontinued, Microsoft is now revealing that the base Xbox One model is also no longer in production.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Acclaimed Hitman trilogy coming to Xbox Game Pass on January 20

IO Interactive has revealed that its critically-acclaimed Hitman “World of Assassination” trilogy will be coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass day one on January 20th. The news was confirmed in a larger blog post about the Danish developer’s plans for “Year 2” of Hitman 3...
VIDEO GAMES
Cult of Mac

Microsoft ditches its only Forza game for mobile

Microsoft has confirmed that it is throwing in the towel on the only Forza game we got for mobile devices. The free-to-play Forza Street will get its final update this month before closing this spring, just two years after it landed. “We’re proud and grateful for the community of players...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Genshin Impact, Final Fantasy top most mentioned games on Twitter in Canada in 2021

Twitter has revealed the most-tweeted-about gaming topics in 2021. Per the social media giant, here are the 10 games/gaming franchises that received the most Twitter mentions in Canada last year:. Genshin Impact. Final Fantasy. Minecraft. Call of Duty. Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Fortnite. Super Mario. The Legend of Zelda. Grand...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Nintendo releases Pokémon Legends: Arceus extended gameplay trailer

Nintendo has released a 13-minute extended gameplay trailer ahead Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ launch, offering the best look at the anticipated game yet. The video features additional detail about crafting, catching Noble Pokémon and more. In the gameplay preview, we see how trainers sneak up on Pokémon to...
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

Nintendo slashes $30 off three notable games until January 21st

Nintendo is currently running an extensive Switch eShop sale, but the highlight of this offering is three beloved titles that are $30 off each. This sale runs until January 21st and includes the following games:. Below are some of the other digital titles Nintendo is currently offering at a discount:
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy