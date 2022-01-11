Forza Street mobile game shutting down in Spring 2022

This comes during a banner year for the company. Playground Games has been having a great two months. Released on November 9, 2021, Forza Horizon 5 saw over 10 million players in its first ten days, making it the game with the largest first week in both Xbox and Game Pass history. The ultra-realistic racing title managed to pull in 1 million early access players and boasted a concurrent player count over three times higher than its predecessor Forza Horizon 4 in 2018. Despite their win streak, Microsoft has announced that the co-founder of Playground Games and industry veteran Gavin Raeburn has left the company. Serving as the Studio Director over the Forza Horizon games for the past twelve years, Raeburn will be replaced by the general manager and fellow co-founder Trevor Williams.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO