San Francisco, CA

City Attorney investigating operator of local test site

By Anlan Cheney
Mission Local
Mission Local
 3 days ago
The San Francisco City Attorney’s Office is investigating a Covid-19 testing site at 18th and Dolores streets, which began to offer free, self-swab PCR testing last week. In a letter the office sent to the site’s proprietor, Community Wellness America, late Monday, Deputy City Attorney John H. George told the organization...

Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: The Fourth Shot

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. Omicron continues out of control in the City as infections, hospitalizations, and positivity rates remain sky high. R Number models show no decrease in transmission rates. Pooper-good news: Wastewater and sewage samples in Boston and Santa...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: DPH MIA

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. No sign yet of an omicron retreat. In the midst of the biggest, and potentially worst, surge over the past two years, where is the San Francisco Department of Public Health? Anybody seen or heard from DPH lately? Like the Department of Public Works, which doesn’t pick up garbage, or the Department of Building Inspection, which doesn’t inspect or regulate contractors, or the Unified School District, which does (what?) , the Department of Public Health appears to be out to lunch (at the French Laundry?). You would think DPH could at least secure and distribute masks and rapid tests. Note: DPH testing sites, which have been closed, should be open today. As taxpayers, we deserve better, much better, than we’ve gotten so far, especially now.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
State
Washington State
San Francisco, CA
Health
State
Missouri State
City
Washington, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Mission Local

Neighborhood Notes: Covid, closures, and King

The recent omicron surge has made for an inauspicious start to the new year, with many of us isolating and several businesses in the neighborhood temporarily closing due to illness. But, with the Martin Luther King Jr. long weekend fast approaching, there is still plenty going on in and around...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Five Questions: Part 1

It’s election time! On Feb. 15, voters will go to the polls in a Special Election to decide on one of four candidates for California State Assembly’s 17th district. We have five weeks until you cast your ballot and to help you decide, we’re asking candidates a question a week. We will post answers – with a 150 word limit – here on Thursdays. Do they answer the question? Do they differentiate themselves? Do they sound like they know what they are talking about?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mission Local

SFUSD failed the Covid-19 testing test

It’s painful to admit it, but it’s true: The last time Oakland kicked San Francisco’s ass this thoroughly was the ’89 World Series. To wit: On the cusp of winter break, every Oakland Unified School District student attending class received a pair of at-home covid tests. Throughout the break, parents were sent numerous and detailed messages reminding them to administer one of those tests three days before the first day of school and the second on the Sunday before school resumed. And, for those parents who didn’t do this — or who left on vacation before the tests were handed out — there was an additional stopgap: Rapid testing was available on school campuses on the first day of school.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Amid mask shortages, one local leader has been a mask marvel

As the omicron wave gained momentum, one local leader noticed a KN95 mask shortage at San Francisco public schools and decided to see what she could do to solve the problem. She worked the phones and, in seven days, Kate Bueler, the development director for the Jamestown Community Center, secured 61,000 KN95 masks for staff and students of local San Francisco schools.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: The beat goes on

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. By any measure — infections, hospitalizations, positivity rates and R Numbers — San Francisco appears to be still in the thick of the omicron woods. First the good news. Local data scientist Peter Khoury...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Neighborhood Notes: Ruth Asawa, Ana Teresa Fernández, Casa Sanchez, a few cancelations and more!

We confirmed cancelations and openings with the organizations below, but plans are subject to change. Stay safe out there, folks!. The bilingual, family friendly “Navidad Negra! Bajada de Reyes” Afro-peruvian concert and dance showcase at Mission Cultural Center for the Arts originally scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. has been canceled “in the interest of maintaining the safety of our community.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

SF teachers union calls district ‘inept and negligent’ and some Mission High teachers plan a Thursday sickout

With more than 600 educators absent for the second consecutive day and Covid-19 testing kits in short supply, the San Francisco teacher’s union on Wednesday accused the school district of being “inept and negligent” in its handling of the situation and called for “decisive and immediate action” in the midst of the Omicron crisis.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

How the city abandoned one homeless shelter with a covid outbreak

As congregate living facilities continue to weather Covid-19 outbreaks, some shelters are quarantining their covid-positive clients in separate rooms, while others without that capacity send clients to city-run isolation and quarantine hotels. One shelter, however, has been barred from this process, and has been instructed by the city to keep...
HOMELESS
Mission Local

Test kits are scarce, expensive, while test sites are swamped

It’s empty shelves and livin’ on a prayer for community pharmacies and their customers in need of Covid-19 rapid testing kits to travel, work and go to school. As the week began, local stores either had a limited supply or empty shelves as managers waited for new orders to arrive. Meanwhile, the lines at testing sites in the Mission were long and steady. Over the weekend at the Unidos en Salud/United in Health testing, vaccine, and booster site at Capp and 24th streets, people had to be turned away because even after extending hours, time ran out.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: No plateau in sight

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. Infection numbers, and positivity rates, contiune to skyrocket after the holiday reporting delays. Hospitalizations jumped, and R Number models continue to show rapidly increasing transmissibility. In addition to a surge in infections, omicron has also resulted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: Flying blind

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. Infection numbers, and positivity rates, though high, most likely reflect delays in reporting from formal test sites. Hospitalizations are up some, as expected, and R Number models continue to show rapidly increasing transmissibility. How can you...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

Mission Local

