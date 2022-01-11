Jaguars announce 2022 opponents
Jacksonville will have to wait until May to know its full schedule (and to see if it will have a non-Thursday night prime time game for the first time since 2011), but it now knows the teams it will be facing off against and the locations of those games.
In addition to their usual division matchups, the Jaguars will be taking on the AFC West and NFC East, as well as one-off matchups against the Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets and Detroit Lions. It seems like a relatively manageable schedule — or at least as manageable as possible for a team coming off a 3-14 season — but it will certainly feature a few very challenging games.
Here’s the full list of 2022 opponents.
Comments / 0