NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer is beginning the new year in the hospital after being shot while resting in his car between his shifts. It happened Saturday morning outside the 25 Precinct in East Harlem. As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, police say the officer fractured his skull, but after surgery, is expected to make a full recovery. While police search for the person responsible, our new city leaders are sending a strong message gun violence will not be tolerated. Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD police commissioner Keechant Sewell pledged to tackle gun violence head on in their first news conference together since...

