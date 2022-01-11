Cheyenne Schools Vote 4-3 to Lift COVID-19 Mask Requirement

It feels weird to write 2022 on the headline for the article this week. Good news is I have not made the mistake, yet, of writing 2021. Not sure how long that will last. I hope everyone had a safe and fun New Year’s holiday. Our family spent the time cooking, eating, playing games, eating, and having fun watching football games. I am not sure Judy would say that is fun, but she is a trooper and spent time with all of us watching the bowl games. I am excited for the new year and the opportunity to reflect on what we have accomplished and what we will strive to do in this new year. I hope all your resolutions come true.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO