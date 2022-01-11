ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne Schools Vote 4-3 to Lift COVID-19 Mask Requirement

 4 days ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - School officials in Wyoming's capital have voted to lift a mask mandate and reduce COVID-19 isolation requirements. The mask requirement for students...

