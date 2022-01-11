ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

How to Make a Pattern in Photoshop

By Cara Koch
photoshopbuzz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat do you do to perk up a boring background? There are a number of things you can do in Photoshop and one of them is to fill it with a pattern. Hey there! I’m Cara and I love creating designs in Photoshop for my clients. Plain backgrounds are great for...

www.photoshopbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

Is There a New King of Photoshop and Lightroom Performance?

The reviews on Intel’s 12th Gen Core desktop processors, named Alder Lake, have all come in, and the results are surprising. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your computer or just want to stay up to date on tech trends, you’ve got to see how these chips performed.
SOFTWARE
Photo & Video Tuts+

How to Create a Monogram Pattern

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to create a monogram in Illustrator using basic vector shapes. Once you've finished creating it, you will learn how to use it to create monogram background patterns. If you don't have the time to learn how to create a monogram in Illustrator,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo & Video Tuts+

How to Create a Seamless Water Ripple Texture in Photoshop

In this tutorial, you will learn how to create a seamless water ripple texture in Photoshop. I will explain everything in so much detail that everyone can create the texture, even those who have just opened Photoshop for the first time. Do you want to save time with a ready-made...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Design#Screenshots#Btw#Mac#Pexels Com
Photo & Video Tuts+

How to Make a Grid in Illustrator

In the following tutorial, you will learn how to create a grid in Illustrator using the Rectangular Grid Tool or the Polar Grid Tool. Speaking of Illustrator grids, make sure to check out Envato Elements, where you can find plenty of resources that might inspire you to make a grid in Illustrator. This grid template kit is the perfect example to start from.
COMPUTERS
Photo & Video Tuts+

How to Crop and Resize a Photo in Acorn (Photoshop Alternative)

Cropping can be one of the most overlooked parts of a photographer's post production. While getting it right in camera is the goal, sometimes a crop after the fact really can bring out the best of your image. In this tutorial we're going to use Acorn, an image editing program...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Woman's World

This Genius Storage Hack Magically Creates More Space in Your Kitchen

Counter space is a never-ending struggle at my house. Every time I feel like we’ve got it under control, another must-have appliance makes its way into our kitchen, or I go a little too wild buying new utensils and gadgets. As a result, I end up spending a lot of time thinking about how best to optimize my space — and the latest kitchen storage hack I found is nothing short of genius.
HOME & GARDEN
lifewire.com

How to Make a Memoji on Android

Use someone else's iPhone or iPad to make a Memoji, then send it to yourself on WhatsApp and save it as a sticker. Or, download the Bitmoji app and create your personal emoji, then install GBoard to use it in text messages. Other personal emoji apps for Android include Samsung...
CELL PHONES
IGN

How to Make Clothes on ROBLOX

Having a game filled with millions of players, which is only growing in popularity, makes for some very similar looking Avatars running around. Fortunately enough, not only is there a store filled with new and old items to customize your player with, but there’s also the opportunity to create your own clothes!
APPAREL
Robb Report

Leica’s M11 Is the Red Dot’s Most Refined Compact Digital Camera Yet

Leica M cameras don’t change very often. In fact, the basic concept has changed very little in seven decades. The first model in the series—the M3—was introduced in 1954 and helped revolutionize handheld photography. The small, Bauhaus-inspired design fitted in the palm of your hand, while the innovative, rangefinder system allowed the user to compose and focus at the same time, something that wasn’t previously possible. Those users ended up being some of the biggest names in photography. Helen Levitt, Joel Meyerowitz, Ropert Capa, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Garry Winogrand—the list of iconic photographers that used Leicas is endless. That original formula was...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy