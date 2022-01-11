'Fresh Air' remembers screen legend Sidney Poitier

The world lost one of its great actors when Sidney Poitier passed away last week at the age of 94. Poitier was Hollywood's first Black movie star and also the first Black man to win the best actor Oscar. The actor, director, and civil rights icon hailed from the Bahamas and came to New York with dreams of making it as an actor but he was held back by the fact that he couldn't read. As an actor, there was no way he could make it without being able to read it. Poitier said that it was a kind waiter who took time out of his schedule to teach him to read. Poitier got emotional as he recalled the incident on CBS Sunday Morning to Lesley Stahl.

