Times are tough right now. But Pamela Loxley Drake has seen tough times before.Tough. Yep, times are tough. Sometimes it is hard to wrap your mind around all that is happening. I grew up with people who knew about hard times. Farm families experience the fear of what nature will deal each year. Will there be enough money to feed the family and keep the stock well-fed? Will the crops yield? Yes, I grew up surrounded by strong people who faced the unknown each year and stayed the course despite disappointment and failure. They were born to strength and determination....

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO