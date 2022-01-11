ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers' LeRoy Butler is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist again

By Lance Allan
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiGBD_0dj39fFM00

LeRoy Butler is a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the third straight year, and Packers fans are hoping the third time is truly the charm as this might be his best shot.

Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette will present LeRoy's case first on voting day. Five minutes. Go get 'em Pete.

"If Aaron Rodgers, MVP, and they win the Super Bowl?" LeRoy Butler says. "Matt LaFleur will be coach of the year. Gutekunst executive of the year and I make the Hall of Fame? I mean, only God can fix that kind of stuff."

This might be the best chance to get in, according to the experts.

"Who are those people?" Butler asks.

Lance Allan: "So called experts."

"Oh, you're the expert!" Butler says. "You know, I think, I think the reason why they probably say that, because out of every year I was a finalist, it was a lot of slam dunks. And this year based on that, they don't have a lot of slam dunks. So I don't know. And at some point you get used to it. But you also say to yourself, you're fortunate because a lot of guys won't be in this position so you have to enjoy it."

For years, LeRoy has wondered what Canton wanted out of a safety.

"My nephew told me, and he said well "Unc." You're the only guy that's first team all-decade that's not in, in the 90s and the 80s," Butler says. "And I was like whoa. So he said this has got to be the year, based on that, because otherwise making the all-decade is not that big of deal."

But now, he has a great way of looking at it.

"I'm a generic," Butler says. "Ok, Troy Polamalu is a brand. Everybody's in love with brands. Generic does the same thing, but we're cheaper."

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leroy Butler
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has A New Message For Tom Brady

Last week, Antonio Brown called out Tom Brady while on the “Full Send Podcast.” It was a surprise considering Brady has spoken highly of Brown for the past few years. Brown questioned the way the public talks about Brady. Additionally, he said Brady can’t win football games by himself.
NFL
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Reveals What Dak Prescott Asked Him This Week

Some quarterbacks try to play hero ball in the postseason. Mike McCarthy just wants Dak Prescott to be himself when the Cowboys begin the NFL Playoffs against the 49ers this Sunday. The Cowboys, despite being the higher seed playing at home, are a trendy pick to get upset by the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Football Hall Of Fame#Packers#American Football#The Hall Of Fame
The Spun

LeSean McCoy Has Telling Comment About Byron Leftwich

The Tampa Bay offensive coordinator has certainly put together a resume impressive enough to catch the eye of front offices around the league, but it could be his player-friendly approach that really pushes him over the top. According to former Buccaneers running back LeSean McCoy, Leftwich has one coaching technique...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Defense Takes A Hit Before Playoff Game vs. 49ers

On Sunday the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers for their first postseason meeting in over 25 years. But America’s Team won’t exactly be going in at 100-percent. Earlier this afternoon, the Cowboys ruled out starting linebacker Keanu Neal for the game with a biceps injury. The former Pro Bowler has been one of their top linebackers all season.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patriots’ Embarrassing Performance

It’s been quite some time since the Buffalo Bills started a game against the Patriots with three straight touchdown drives. Nine years to be exact. Buffalo has everything going in the first half of their Wild Card game against New England. Bill Belichick‘s defense doesn’t seem to have an answer for Josh Allen through the air, or on the ground. And the D is getting handled in the trenches.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Hold Back On Opinion Of Raiders’ Derek Carr

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders are headed to the NFL Playoffs after a crazy win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18 in overtime. It has been a whirlwind of a season, but Carr has gained a ton of respect from around the NFL. One player who was open about his opinion of Carr was Green Bay Packers’ superstar quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
NFL
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy