Bluetooth Smart Plugs Market Growth Insights, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2027 | D-Link Corp., Belkin International Inc., Etekcity Corporation

The microgreens market size was valued at $1,276.0 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $2,049.3 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028. Microgreens are edible plants that are harvested in the juvenile growth stage. They have a quick crop cycle. They are ready to harvest in around 7 to 14 days, depending on the species and varieties of the microgreens. Microgreens are majorly cultivated in the indoor vertical and greenhouse farming methods as they need intense care and controlled environment. The favorable temperature for the healthy and desired growth of microgreens is 18 to 24°C and relative humidity (RH) of 40 to 60%; therefore, protected cultivation is majorly used.

