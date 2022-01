Remember how we were hoping things would get better? Well, they sort of did, and then they didn’t, and now everything is up in the air again, just like the extremely contagious disease that’s frequently mutating and continually wreaking all kinds of havoc across the globe. But I guess in this pandemic we’re going to keep on chugging until we can’t. So, now begins the season of festival announcements as we enter another COVID year. Maybe things will be a little different in 2022 and we can enjoy each other’s company again…maybe! Anyway, Bonnaroo announced this year’s lineup and the event’s scheduled date for June 16 through 19.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO