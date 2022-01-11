ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Dominion Aren’t Holding Grudges in Light ‘No Hard Feelings’ [Listen]

By Jess
102.3 The Bull
102.3 The Bull
 5 days ago
It took Old Dominion just 11 seconds to namedrop their latest album, Time, Tequila & Therapy, on their new single "No Hard Feelings." Who can blame them? Those three Ts could be the recipe for getting over an ex. "I took a little time, tequila and therapy / And...

Entertainment
Music
purecountry1067.com

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Alan Jackson Wrote

“I Can’t Do That Anymore,” by Faith Hill. Jackson’s wife thought the song was about their relationship, however, Jackson said it was a “universal problem” for couples. “Forever Together,” by Randy Travis, “If I Could Make a Living,” by Clay Walker, “Til I Was Loved...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

‘American Idol’ Season 20 Trailer: Katy Perry Is An ‘Absolute Wreck’ As She Cries Over A Contestant

Katy Perry breaks down in tears over a contestant, and Luke Bryan says she’s an ‘absolute wreck’ in this first ‘American Idol’ season 20 trailer. American Idol is back for its milestone 20th season on February 27. The search is on for the next big thing in music. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Ryan Seacrest are all back for season 20, the fifth season under ABC. From the looks of the first trailer, which dropped during the Winter Television Critics Association’s Virtual Press Conference on January 12, this is going to be one of the most emotional seasons yet.
TV SHOWS
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
