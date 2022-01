Fresh off of his divisive visit to Atlanta, Joe Biden’s day began with news of inflation having hit another 40-year high at 7%. This led me to take a deeper dive into the scope of Joe Biden’s problems and the implications for the midterm elections. For this cycle, the polling I’ve found to be the most transparent and comprehensive is from online polling firm Civiqs. Their state-by-state and demographic breakouts are the best ongoing measures of what’s happening in Florida and across the country right now.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO