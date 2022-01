On this episode of "Broncos Weekend," Matt Boyer, Alexis Perry and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Atwater discuss George Paton's first head coaching search as Denver's general manager and how the list of reported candidates is coming together. Plus, the panel looks back on the statistical standouts from 2021 and the players poised for big seasons in the coming year. Finally, Perry is joined by 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis to preview Paton's itinerary for Denver's head coaching search and when the Broncos could announce their pick for the next head coach.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO