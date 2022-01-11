ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Matt Ryan's future with the Falcons?

By Beau Morgan, Dukes Bell
A tlanta Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith joined Dukes & Bell to do one last interview about the 2021 season with the guys. Coach talked about what the future holds for the Matt Ryan as the quarterback of the Falcons moving forward.

When asked about rumors that Matt Ryan will be back next season.

“I don’t think its smart business to sit there and box yourself in and say hey one hundred percent this is going to happen because you’ve gotta keep every option on the table. Because the ultimate goal is to improve this team and to win a championship,” Smith said. “With Matt, and I said it in the press conference too and this isn’t a knock on anybody or whatever, if you look at most good quarterbacks you’ve got a lot of usually pretty solid weapons, and you develop guys and Matt’s had some pretty good skill players around him. But he proved he can win again and we did it with a lot of moving parts out there, guys that people may or may not of heard of going into this season.”

Coach Smith talked about his appreciation for Matt Ryan.

“It wasn’t perfect but I’m very appreciative of Matt Ryan and he’s still got a lot of good football left in him. But I don’t think you sit there and close the doors and say this absolutely can’t happen. Because then you’re not objective about improving the team for the short term and the long term.”

