Sabre Adds Travel Restriction Tracking to SafePoint Tool

By Michael B. Baker
businesstravelnews.com
 6 days ago

Sabre has added a global travel restriction tracking tool to its SafePoint travel risk management product,...

www.businesstravelnews.com

industryglobalnews24.com

UAE new travel restrictions for unvaccinated citizens

The COVID scare continues to make amendments in UAE. There has been a travel ban announced in UAE due to the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, which is followed by the highly contagious Omicron variant. The UAE has only permitted travel for individuals who are medically exempted from taking the...
WORLD
TravelPulse

UK Again Loosens Travel Restrictions For Vaccinated Visitors

Starting Friday, the United Kingdom (U.K.) is once again scaling back its restrictions on international travel, having narrowed its entry requirements in late November as the Omicron variant infiltrated the globe. The British government announced Wednesday that fully vaccinated foreign visitors will no longer be required to get PCR-tested prior...
TRAVEL
businesstravelnews.com

IATA: Air Travel Recovery Rate Slows in November

Domestic air travel in November declined slightly month over month, largely due to "strengthened travel restrictions in China," but that was outweighed by growth in international passenger demand as more markets reopened, according to the International Air Transportation Association. At least that was the scenario prior to the emergency of...
TRAVEL
Searchengine Journal

Huge Update: Leading Rank Tracking Tool, ProRankTracker, Upgrades For 2022

Do you want to get a more accurate picture of your search rankings in 2022?. Would you like to report to your clients and teammates in multiple ways?. Need insights into valuable keyword optimization opportunities?. ProRankTracker, a leader in the rank tracking and reporting world, has released an updated version...
SOFTWARE
businesstravelnews.com

Optimism Increases for Limited Omicron Corp. Travel Effect

The extremely contagious omicron variant in recent weeks rapidly has spread across the United States and Europe, as many epidemiologists promised, challenging airlines and other businesses to put together work schedules of healthy employees and delaying some companies' return-to-office plans. But some indicators suggest that, nearly two weeks into 2022 the new variant's rampage doesn't appear to have led to dramatic new restrictions on or avoidance of business travel.
INDUSTRY
businesstravelnews.com

Hunter World Travel to Offer Deem's Etta Platform

California-based Hunter World Travel has partnered to resell Deem's Etta corporate travel booking and management platform, the companies announced. Hunter World Travel president Casey Hunter said the platform, which Deem launched in early 2021 as a replacement to its Work Fource platform, "has allowed us to create a dynamic and intuitive experience." The travel management company has a large number of Silicon Valley clients, according to Deem.
CALIFORNIA STATE
businesstravelnews.com

Jettly Moves to 'Open Marketplace' Private Aviation Booking Platform

Private aviation platform Jettly in recent months has been transitioning to a new booking platform amid record demand for the sector. Jettly first launched in 2016 following "more of a traditional brokerage model," with advisors working behind the scenes to process booking requests for flights, said CEO Justin Crabbe. With the new booking platform, it is transitioning to an "open marketplace platform," building on the relationships it has made with private aviation operators over the past several years, he said.
LIFESTYLE
businesstravelnews.com

Southwest Airlines Connects to Kayak for Business

Southwest Airlines has started providing content to Kayak's corporate travel platform, Kayak for Business, the online travel agency announced. In addition to its fares, which can be booked directly through Southwest via an API connection with Kayak for Business, the platform also enables users to access discounts and book travel with Rapid Rewards points as well as add the EarlyBird option for automatic check-in 36 hours prior to departure, according to Kayak. The connection is Southwest's latest move to make "business travel…easy and simple," according to Southwest director of B-to-B channel strategy and relations Eric Hall, and is the latest announcement in its evolving distribution strategy over the past few years, which also has included full global distribution system participation for corporate travel.
LIFESTYLE
businesstravelnews.com

Delta Extends Flight Credit Expiration Date by One Year

Delta Air Lines customers with flight credits on the books from the airline now will have until Dec. 31, 2023, to rebook their ticket for travel through 2024, according to the carrier. The extension is effective immediately. Customers with e-credit documents should see the new expiration date soon if it hasn't already been updated, according to Delta. In addition, the extension applies to customers with upcoming 2022 tickets and those who purchase a ticket this year, in case their travel plans change. Tickets usually have a one-year validity.
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

Spain Tightens Restrictions on Travelers

As Spain looks to try a new approach in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the European nation is tightening its restriction on travelers entering the country. Spain will now require U.S. visitors to have proof of a booster shot in addition to their vaccination if the date of their vaccine is more than 270 days prior to arrival, according to our sister publication Travel Weekly.
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: Restrictions Lifted for U.K. Travelers Going to France

To ensure we are equipping our readers with all the information they need, we will continue to report on all travel, safety, and COVID-related news that could impact a Disney Parks visit. The global pandemic continues to impact the travel industry around the world. There have been travel bans for...
LIFESTYLE
mediapost.com

Apple Adds Maps Tool For Placing Routes And Location Photos In Emails And On Web

Brands that seek to share business locations, routes and other such details in visual form have a new solution for doing so in emails and on the web from Apple. The new Maps enhancement, Maps Web Snapshots, allows developers to load a URL within the email or another location where JavaScript is unavailable and the brand seeks to replace a static image, Apple says in a Tuesday post.
CELL PHONES
Travel Weekly

Hong Kong urged to ease strict travel restrictions

Authorities in Hong Kong have been urged to ease strict travel restrictions in order to safeguard the destination’s position as a business hub, the Financial Times has reported. The Hong Kong government implemented a two-week ban on flights from eight countries including the UK on Saturday, with other countries...
TRAVEL
businesstravelnews.com

CDC Raises Travel Warning Level for Canada

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week raised its travel warning level for Canada to Level 4, the highest level, at which the agency recommends avoiding travel due to high Covid-19 infection rates. Canada previously had been placed at Level 3, the level at which the CDC...
TRAVEL
businesstravelnews.com

Emirates Partners with DRCT for NDC Distribution

Emirates will offer the carrier's New Distribution Capability content to customers of NDC aggregator DRCT, including travel management companies, DRCT announced. That content includes Emirates' NDC fares and differentiated pricing for ancillary services. Malta-based DRCT is an International Air Transport Association-certified NDC aggregator. The company has partnered with more than...
INDUSTRY
News4Jax.com

Air travel still struggling to get back on track

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Airline employees sick with COVID 19 and bad weather around the country led to cancellations, and as travelers try to get back home from the holidays, they’re still dealing with delays. According to Flight aware it depends on where you are going when it comes...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Independent

France loosens some travel restrictions on UK arrivals

France has loosened its strict travel ban on visitors from the UK, making it possible for some business travellers and those journeying to their home in an EU country to enter.“From 6 January 2022 onwards, the list of compelling reasons is being expanded. Among other things, work journeys in both directions and travel through France to reach your home in the EU are being made easier,” read a statement from the French Consulate in London.Previously, Britons needed one of a small number of “compelling reasons” to enter France from the UK, such as those with French citizenship, a right to...
TRAVEL
Republic Monitor

New Travel Restrictions Amidst the Surge of Omicron Variant

After South African Official announced the discovery of the Omicron type of Coronavirus in late November, the dominoes began to fall quickly. The Biden Administration implemented controversial travel limits on visitors from eight southern African countries. Unexpectedly, travelers found themselves stuck. Then US officials increased travel restrictions once more. All inbound overseas inbounds travelers must take a test within one day of leaving for the US. The Strategy posted on the White House websites states that this expanded testing time frame applies to everyone regardless of country vaccination status.
TRAVEL
Shropshire Star

MPs concern about travel restrictions

An MP has voiced concerns that people who have recently recovered from the coronavirus will be prevented from travelling abroad. Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, tabled a parliamentary question to the Health Secretary asking whether 'Fit for Flight' PCR tests could return a positive result for someone who had recently recovered from the virus, stopping them from travelling.
WORLD

