Sabre Adds Travel Restriction Tracking to SafePoint Tool

Southwest Airlines has started providing content to Kayak's corporate travel platform, Kayak for Business, the online travel agency announced. In addition to its fares, which can be booked directly through Southwest via an API connection with Kayak for Business, the platform also enables users to access discounts and book travel with Rapid Rewards points as well as add the EarlyBird option for automatic check-in 36 hours prior to departure, according to Kayak. The connection is Southwest's latest move to make "business travel…easy and simple," according to Southwest director of B-to-B channel strategy and relations Eric Hall, and is the latest announcement in its evolving distribution strategy over the past few years, which also has included full global distribution system participation for corporate travel.

