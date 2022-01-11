New kitchen renovation trends: How homeowners are splurging in 2022

The kitchen has always been an integral room in our homes. This couldn't be more true now: After spending the majority of the past two years at home—and making breakfast, lunch, and dinner there, as well—we gained a new appreciation for our culinary hubs. Since theses spaces are the heart of our homes, they should dress the part, too. To help give your space a much-deserved—and perhaps much-needed—makeover, we asked several designers and home experts about the kitchen trends they think will make it big in 2022. As the saying goes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so it's important to decorate your kitchen with your personal taste in mind. However, understanding the latest trends in the world of design can offer ample insight into how best to refresh your space. Luckily, these designer-approved fads run the gamut from rich cabinets to well-appointed accessories, which means you're bound to find a current idea that speaks to your aesthetic and budget.

