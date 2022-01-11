The one potentially fatal flaw for every AFC playoff team

No matter how your regular season has gone, if you’re in the playoffs, none of that stuff matters. There are all kinds of examples of low postseason seeds doing it right on the road when it counts, and making their improbable Super Bowl dreams come true. The 2020 Buccaneers achieved just such a feat, winning all four of their postseason games on the road, and giving Tom Brady his seventh Super Bowl ring.

Every team in the tournament has a shot at the title with the big reset, but every team in the tournament also has potentially fatal flaws that could have them falling short when it counts the most.

Here, by order of playoff seed, is the one potentially fatal flaw that could boot each of the AFC’s Super Bowl LVI hopefuls off the map.

Tennessee Titans: Ryan Tannehill's "adequacy"

2021 was supposed to be the year that the Titans’ offense blew the rest of the NFL to bits. Remember that? Adding Julio Jones to a group that already had Derrick “Tractorcito” Henry and A.J. Brown? On paper, and adding in Ryan Tannehill’s 2020 season (34 touchdowns to eight interceptions, including the playoffs), this was supposed to be amazing.

A few things happened on the way to Tennessee’s coronation. New offensive coordinator Todd Downing, replacing Arthur Smith, had early issues getting personnel in the right places. Henry has been out since Week 8 with a foot injury, though all signs point to a postseason return. Both Brown and Jones dealt with injury issues, which left second-year undrafted receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Titans’ second-leading man in targets, receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns behind Brown. Tannehill has thrown just 21 touchdown passes to 14 interceptions this season, and he’s fallen from sixth in both DVOA and DYAR in 2020 to 27th in DVOA and DYAR in 2021.

Tannehill’s splits with and without Henry on the field show that a return for the main man would be a good thing — the Titans saw an uptick this season with Henry on the field from 6.8 to 7.5 in average depth of target, from 6.4 to 8.2 in yards per attempt, from 2.8% to 5.5% in passing touchdown rate, and from 3.1% to 2.1% in interception rate.

So, we’re left with Tannehill as a good-to-great second-tier quarterback — the kinds of quarterback who can get things done consistently as along as everything around him is working. How far that takes the Titans in the postseason? Hard to say.

Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes under (actual and perceived) pressure

After Kansas City’s injury-depleted offensive line was absolutely ripped to bits by the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, Andy Reid made the interesting decision to replace all five positions with new starters for 2021. It’s worked pretty well in some spots — rookie center Creed Humphrey looks like an automatic Pro Bowler for the next few seasons, and free-agent pickup Joe Thuney was his usual efficient self, allowing just one sack and 16 total pressures on 805 pass-blocking snaps in the regular season.

That hasn’t solved the problem of Patrick Mahomes’ reaction to pressure, though. This season, Mahomes has completed just 42.3% of his passes under pressure (77 of 182) for 1,196 yards, nine touchdowns, five interceptions, and a passer rating of 69.8 — 16th in the NFL, and just above Jared Goff’s 69.2.

Longer-developing plays have been an attendant issue in 2021 — last season, Mahomes completed 196 of 361 passes on plays in which he had 2.5 or more seconds in the pocket for 2,909 yards, 21 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a passer rating of 92.2. This season, he’s completed 156 of 306 such passes for 2,304 yards, 13 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a passer rating of 77.8.

Mahomes has been slightly better of late when it comes to deliberation under pressure, but any regression to his earlier ways could have the Chiefs dealing with an uncharacteristically early playoff exit.

Buffalo Bills: Making the entire plane out of Josh Allen

Josh Allen has 103 touchdown passes and 31 rushing touchdowns since his rookie season in 2018, and he’s the first player in NFL history with at least 100 touchdown passes and 30 rushing touchdowns in his first four seasons. That’s as impressive as all get-out, and Allen’s ability to make preposterous stick throws from bizarre angles is right up there with anybody else in the league.

That’s all well and good, but the Bills’ lack of balance in their offense puts all kinds of weight on Allen, and though he’s proven to be able to handle that impressively for a young quarterback, it’s more than most quarterbacks have been asked to handle on the way to a Super Bowl win — at some point, the oxygen runs out unless there’s some element of balance in your offense.

The Bills as currently constructed do not have this. The hope is that Devin Singletary can continue his strong performances in the last month of the regular season (76 carries for 323 yards and five touchdowns from Week 15 through Week 18), and perhaps someone will show up as a consistent second option for Allen beyond Stefon Diggs, but right now, the Bills are asking a nearly impossible amount from their quarterback, and as well as Allen has shown to be able to take the challenge, it leaves precious little margin for error.

Cincinnati Bengals: Protecting Joe Burrow

There was some consternation when the Bengals selected LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase instead of the best offensive tackle on the board — whether that was Oregon’s Penei Sewell or Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater — with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft. Chase proved to be the right pick in retrospect, as his reunion with Burrow from their college days put Cincinnati’s offense over the top in ways it hasn’t been… well, maybe ever.

And Burrow, in his second NFL season, has been tremendous when pressured.

Here’s the problem, as it was last year: Burrow is pressured too often, even in situations where pressure shouldn’t happen as much as it does. Per Sports Info Solutions, on dropbacks of zero to three steps (quick passing game), only Josh Allen and Matt Ryan were pressured more often than Burrow’s 126, and no quarterback was sacked more often than Burrow with 37 — Ryan Tannehill finished second on such dropbacks with 33.

As detailed above, Burrow has been the NFL’s most efficient quarterback under pressure this season, but Burrow also led the league with 51 sacks, and that’s no recipe to keep your quarterback healthy over time — especially given the fact that Burrow missed half of his rookie season due to a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee. That Burrow was limping around at the end of the Bengals’ Week 17 win over the Chiefs? This is something the franchise needs to solve sooner than later if it’s to keep its franchise quarterback upright — and helping to win playoff games.

Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr under pressure

You have to give full marks to the Raiders for transcending the Jon Gruden disaster and the Henry Ruggs tragedy to make it to their first postseason since 2016. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia should be given the full title, and that should happen right now.

However, if the Raiders are to advance past the wild-card round in this particular tournament, they’ll have to protect Derek Carr all the way through, because as underrated as he may be overall (and I’ve felt that way for a while), Carr has had a real problem under pressure this season. Per Pro Football Focus, only Josh Allen and Matt Ryan had more dropbacks under pressure in the 2021 regular season than Carr’s 239, and when pressured, Carr completed 100 of 186 passes for 1,260 yards, five touchdowns, and a league-high nine interceptions. And since only the Dolphins (235) had more sacks and pressures debited to their offensive line than the Raiders’ 214, this is a full-team problem.

Bonus point: Tom Cable coaches the offensive line. Longtime Seahawks observers are wincing right now, and justifiably so.

New England Patriots: What if Mac Jones has to take over?

The Patriots are riding an outstanding defense and a multiple, highly effective run game into the playoffs, and that’s all well and good. But unless you’re going to play smashmouth football at a 2000 Ravens/2002 Buccaneers/2015 Broncos level, you are going to have to get past hiding your quarterback at some point if you want to win the Super Bowl.

Not that it’s Mac Jones’ fault — you don’t want to be in a position where your rookie quarterback has to be fantastic. But Jones, as much as he’s shown at times from a pure passing and field diagnosis perspective, is still a player in progress at the NFL level, and there isn’t anything Bill Belichick and his staff can do about that — all the Patriots can do is to surround him with the best possible options.

Explosive plays in the passing game have been a concern. In the first half of his rookie season, Jones completed 11 of 33 passes of 20 or more air yards for 359 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. From Week 10 through Week 18, New England’s response was to limit Jones’ deep opportunities — in that time period, he had just 25 deep attempts, completing 11 for 331 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

What does that tell you? At this point in his career, Jones is a limited asset when it comes to big plays in the passing game. That’s not unexpected, but should New England’s defense and/or running game falter at all, Jones may try to do things he’s not capable of doing just yet.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Big Ben on his last legs

We wondered if we’d seen the end of Ben Roethlisberger’s career until the Raiders and Chargers refused to tie in the regular-season finale, leaving the Chargers out of the postseason, and pushing the Steelers in for one more ride with Big Ben. What is easy to discern from even a cursory look at the Steelers’ offense is that, much as it is for the Patriots, big plays in the passing game are hard to come by in Pittsburgh. In Roethlisberger’s case, it’s that he’s at the end of the line, and he’s maxing out the physical abilities he has left as a deep passer.

This season, Roethlisberger has completed just 19 of 63 passes or 20 or more air yards for 651 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. Only Jared Goff and Ryan Tannehill had lower completion percentages on deep passes than Roethlisberger’s 30.2, and Roethlisberger’s deep passer rating of 76.9 was the seventh-worst in the league among starting quarterbacks. As is the case with two other teams on this list — the Titans and the Patriots — when your quarterback can’t throw deep, it’s like going into the playoffs missing an entire wall of your house. How the Steelers are able to deal with that as the air gets thinner remains to be seen.