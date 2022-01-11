Bottega Veneta Takes Over the Great Wall of China

Your one-stop-shop for this week's fashion news to know. Just two weeks into a new year, and already so much to discuss! After last week’s Ye-dominated news cycle, this week, the baton was passed on to one of fashion’s buzziest brands, Bottega Veneta, who literally lit up the Great Wall of China for seven days. Yep. The Great Wall of China (yes, we know Fendi did a show there back in 2007, but it’s still a pretty damn big deal). Hard as it may seem to top that, the fashion wheel keeps on turning, bringing with it a new slate of co-branded releases – including The North Face x Gucci and Mulberry x Nicholas Daley – and a whole new collection from one of London’s favourite designers, Martine Rose. Rounding out this week’s buffet, we’ve also got a new campaign from Ferragamo and a spanking new Alexander McQueen bag. Napkins at the ready, girlies! Here’s what’s in fashion.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO