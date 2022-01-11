ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bottega Veneta Takes Over the Great Wall of China

Cover picture for the articleAlways one to do things a little differently, Bottega Veneta has taken over the Great Wall of China for the 2022 Lunar New Year. The Italian label, which is now under the helm of creative director Matthieu...

Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Gives Its Signature Handbags a Denim Update

Louis Vuitton is kicking off 2022 with updated iterations of its iconic handbags. Silhouettes such as the Onthego, Speedy, Loop and Dauphine are given a denim makeover, channeling the nostalgic ’00s aesthetic. The Speedy bag is covered in denim material, which is contrasted with the LV monogram pattern in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Creative Bloq

The Great Wall of China gets an unsettling green makeover

Ah, the Great Wall of China – famous for its rich history and outstanding architecture. And, most recently, for being turned green by fashion house Bottega Veneta. The luxury fashion brand recently gave the seventh wonders of the world a makeover to celebrate the Chinese New Year, and it's fair to say it's left the internet somewhat divided. And us, frankly, a little perturbed. The digital installation adds bright green and orange hues to the ancient construction, with the screen switching between reading 'Bottega Venta' and the colourful festive Chinese message, which translates to ‘happy new year’.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Releases Transparent Time Out Sneaker

Following Gucci‘s transparent Ultrapace and Nike‘s numerous mesh Waffle One Racers, Louis Vuitton is joining in on the transparency trend with a new take on the Time Out sneaker silhouette. The shoe comes with a transparent upper with debossed LV branding. White leather covers the eyestay, toe box,...
APPAREL
WWD

Milan Men’s Fashion Week Still a Go, Industry Executives Upbeat on Prospects

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The curtain rises Friday on Milan Men’s Fashion Week and despite the surge of the Omicron variant and the uncertainties surrounding this moment in time, Carlo Capasa, chairman of Italy’s Camera della Moda, is urging everyone to “find the right point of balance.” Counting the number of cases — “which is so dramatic,” reaching daily infections of up to 200,000 in Italy — “is a distorted reflection of reality, which translates into a fear of traveling and increased restrictions,” Capasa contended. As several scientists are pointing out, most of the patients hospitalized were...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Great Wall Motor Denies Planning JV With Land Rover

(Yicai Global) Jan. 13 -- Great Wall Motor has denied a report saying the Chinese carmaker plans to set up a joint venture with British vehicle brand Land Rover. A report by National Business Daily said that the pair will establish a JV, citing an unidentified insider at the Hebei province-based vehicle manufacturer.
BUSINESS
Vice

Martine Rose SS22 and Bottega’s Great Wall takeover: What’s In fashion?

Your one-stop-shop for this week's fashion news to know. Just two weeks into a new year, and already so much to discuss! After last week’s Ye-dominated news cycle, this week, the baton was passed on to one of fashion’s buzziest brands, Bottega Veneta, who literally lit up the Great Wall of China for seven days. Yep. The Great Wall of China (yes, we know Fendi did a show there back in 2007, but it’s still a pretty damn big deal). Hard as it may seem to top that, the fashion wheel keeps on turning, bringing with it a new slate of co-branded releases – including The North Face x Gucci and Mulberry x Nicholas Daley – and a whole new collection from one of London’s favourite designers, Martine Rose. Rounding out this week’s buffet, we’ve also got a new campaign from Ferragamo and a spanking new Alexander McQueen bag. Napkins at the ready, girlies! Here’s what’s in fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Take a Closer Look at Gucci's Year of the Tiger Sneaker Collection

In honor of Lunar New Year, Gucci is releasing a full collection honoring the Year of the Tiger. Joining leather goods, ready-to-wear, handbags and watches are three tiger-themed sneakers. The classic Gucci Ace sneaker sees a new tiger embroidery atop the fashion house’s heritage green and red stripe. Italian leather...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Gucci Unveils Tiger-Centric Collection for Lunar New Year

In preparation for the Lunar New Year, Gucci is celebrating the Year of the Tiger with its “Gucci Tiger” ready-to-wear collection, campaign and pop-up experiences. The capsule is spearheaded by T-shirts with “Gucci Tiger” wording and the brand’s signature multicolored monograms, which are stacked above watercolor illustrations of tigers amidst floral backgrounds. Elsewhere, a cardigan is splashed with a “GG” motif and a striking green placket, while a black sweater dons retro interlocking Gs in contrasting yellow. You can also opt for the sports jacket enveloped in a “GG” print with accents of navy, red and white on the cuffs and sleeves.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reuters

China’s Great Firewall 2.0 will repel smart money

HONG KONG, Jan 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Great Firewall of China is starting to work in two directions. Once focused on blocking offshore websites, authorities are increasingly hiding information from prying foreign eyes. It will obstruct the flow of the most useful capital. Chinese bureaucrats have never been particularly...
ECONOMY
Hypebae

Bottega Veneta Introduces "Teen" Size Pouch and Jodie Bags

Adding to its popular handbags, Bottega Veneta has launched a new Teen size option for its fan-favorite Pouch and Jodie. As suggested by its name, the Teen purses are slightly bigger than the Mini and smaller than the original bags. The Jodie measures 21 centimeters in width and 36 centimeters in height, while the Pouch is 31 centimeters wide and 16 centimeters tall. The Teen Jodie is offered in “Porridge,” “Caramel,” “Teal Washed” and “Black,” whereas the Teen Pouch is available in “Wasabi,” “Almond,” “White” and “Black.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Reason.com

China's Quest To Take Taiwan

Chinese officials have started directing citizens to stock up on food amid rising vegetable, egg, and pork prices. Encouraging people to become preppers could just be how the Chinese government expresses concern about cold snaps and potential future COVID-19 lockdowns. But some fear it's a more sinister sign, indicating that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) wants people to prepare for the growing threat of war.
CHINA
yicaiglobal.com

China’s First Service Craters After Sunac Pulls Out of Take Over Bid

(Yicai Global) Jan. 4 -- Shares in First Service Holding plummeted as much as 48 percent today after the sale of a majority stake in the property management arm of debt-laden Chinese developer Modern Land China to a unit of developer Sunac China fell through as the two parties could not agree on a price.
ECONOMY
Hypebae

Nike Brings Olive Green to the Air More Uptempo

The Nike Air More Uptempo, one of basketball’s most recognizable silhouettes, gets a spring-ready makeover in a militaristic green and black colorway. The new “Rough Green” iteration comes with a nubuck and leather construction with its titular shade covering the “AIR” lettering, embroidered toe Swoosh, mini Swoosh at the heel and on yet another Swoosh on the outsole. The shoe also features an orange Swoosh on the outsole and a growling dog on the insole as a call-out to Nike‘s “Guard Dog” collection.
APPAREL
Footwear News

6 of the Best New Balance Collaborations of 2021

In a year dominated by collaborations, New Balance delivered some of the best. The Boston-based sportswear brand tapped some of the industry’s top talent in 2021, including beloved designers and boutique retail standouts, to reimagine several of its iconic looks. Names including Salehe Bembury, Joe Freshgoods, Ronnie Fieg of Kith and others all created stellar shoes that sneakerheads clamored for. Below, six of the most respected voices in sneakers today share thoughts on some of New Balance’s best collaborations from the year. Salehe Bembury 2002R “Water Be The Guide” “Salehe Bembury, in my opinion, released arguably the best quality collaboration of 2021, partnered with...
APPAREL
pymnts

China Is Building Its Own NFT Behind the Great Firewall

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are so hot, China can’t ignore them anymore. So, it’s building a more controllable platform for digital collectables. And only the digital yuan is welcome. NFTs are platforms for media like art and videos, which allow the creator to make an immutable — unchangeable —...
CHINA
Hypebae

Naomi Osaka Releases Her Third Collaboration With Nike

When she’s not dominating on the tennis court, Naomi Osaka is taking over the fashion world. After joining the Victoria’s Secret family, Osaka has debuted her third clothing collection with Nike. The four-time Grand Slam champion has meticulously styled, curated and photographed the new line, flexing her creative...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NASA

A Winter Haze Over China

While levels of air pollution over China have decreased significantly in recent years, outbreaks of air pollution still regularly darken skies in some areas. The Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Terra satellite acquired this natural-color image of northeastern China on January 3, 2022. A pall of gray haze hangs over valleys and other low-lying areas, partially obscuring cities, farmland, lakes, and other features that would normally be more visible. The bright areas on the lower left of the image are clouds.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel Nebraska

China Mobile holds massive Chinese listing after leaving Wall Street

China Mobile's stock rose on its first day of trading in Shanghai, where it was forced to retreat to after being booted off Wall Street a year ago. Shares of the Chinese telecom giant were up 1.8% on Wednesday after it pulled off mainland China's biggest listing in 10 years, according to Dealogic.
CELL PHONES
The Drum

Oatly: Oatly Takes Over Wall Street Twice by Oatly

Swedish food brand Oatly has served up a typical platter of eye-catching, head-scratching, text-heavy out-of-home (OOH) creative advertising to New Yorkers, but in a twist, the company revealed it’s the same campaign that already ran over Christmas which nobody saw. Back in mid-December Oatly took over the Wall Street...
BUSINESS

