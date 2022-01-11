ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Gallery of Bops & Big Boots: Happy Birthday Mary J. Blige

By Sammy Approved
97.9 The Box
97.9 The Box
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0csX_0dj2pnhq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FtLIi_0dj2pnhq00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

What a momentous occasion it is to celebrate another year of the multi-talented artist, actress and philanthropist Mary J. Blige with an ode to her fabulous boots and classic bops over the years. This iconic R&B songstress has consistently given us bop after bop since her career’s conception in 1991. She has since released 13 studio albums, eight of which have achieved multi-platinum worldwide sales. Mary J. Blige is one of music’s most reputable talents leaving her heart on every record she touches. Beyond her musical contributions, the Bronx-bred talent has delivered in some of our favorite show’s like Netflix’s Umbrella Academy and Power Book II: Ghost as the beloved and fierce character Aunty Monet. No matter the role or record, Mary J. Blige is sure to set it out with a powerful boot moment. We’re actually still waiting on her personal thigh high boots collection to hit the market.

Check out a gallery of our favorite boot looks and boppin’ hooks from the icon as we celebrate 50 years of life:

1. Mary Invented The Thigh High Boot

Source:@thejessiewoo

2. “All That I Can Say” Is What A Fit

Source:@mayascade

3. The Boots Are Key to Mary’s Legendary Dance Moves

Source:@saakaii_

4. DPWH She Is Not One of Them

Source:@therealmaryjblige

5. Fringe Is “Just Fine”

Source:@therealmaryjblige

6. A Printed Boot Okay!

Source:@therealmaryjblige

7. Who Needs Pants When You Have Boots

Source:@therealmaryjblige

8. Mary’s Not New To This

Source:@therealmaryjblige

9. Go Mary, Go Mary!

Source:@hosthetics

10. Timeless Boots & Bops

Source:@raptureofmusic

Footwear News

Mary J. Blige’s Signature Boot Style Has Solidified Her as a Forever Fashion Icon

At 50 years old, it’s safe to say Mary J. Blige is forever a fashion icon. The singer stepped out on the scene in the early ’90s with her debut record “What’s the 411?” Since then — and 13 studio albums and nine Grammy awards later — Blige is known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” but even more importantly as the queen of boots. Plus, she knows how to make an entrance. Most recently, Blige showed off her standout style this month in Miami for the restaurant launch event of Sexy Fish. During the evening she performed hits, including...
Essence

Just Fine at 51! Check Out Some Of Mary J. Blige’s Flyest Moments On Her Birthday

It’s one of our favorite Capricorns’ birthdays! Mary J. Blige turns 51 years young today and quite obviously decided aging simply wasn’t her thing anymore sometime in her early thirties. The iconic songstress and actress has been consistently setting the bar for culture and style since the mid-1990’s, and shows no sign of slowing things down anytime soon. Whether she’s hitting the stage with her signature dance moves and thigh-high boots, or chopping up a scene on the screen in one of our most beloved shows or movies, Mary J. always serves style, class, and attitude.
iheart.com

Happy Birthday! Rod Stewart

Born on this day in 1945 of Scottish and English ancestry, Sir Roderick David Stewart, the legendary British singer, songwriter, and one of the best-selling artists of all time turns 77. In his honor, check out these classic videos....
Vibe

Joyce Wrice Tapped To Sing Theme Song For ‘Proud Family’ Reboot

Picking up the baton from Destiny’s Child and Solange, it was announced on Friday (Jan. 14) that rising R&B phenom Joyce Wrice will sing the theme song for The Proud Family reboot, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.  Renowned composer, songwriter and producer Kurt Farquhar, who created the theme song for the original series returns and preserves the track’s catchy lyrics, melody, and nostalgia with this freshly reimagined version. “We wanted to make a person that grew up with it feel like that’s still their song, but at the same time, we wanted to feel like it’s been brought into a...
rnbcincy.com

Happy Birthday, Jill Marie Jones: 10 Gorgeous Photos of One of Our Fave Girlfriends

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Happy Birthday, Jill Marie Jones! The actress turns 47 years old today (Jan. 4), kicking off Capricorn season. Jill Marie Jones is an actress and former professional dancer and cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys. She is best known for her roles as Antoinette “Toni” Childs-Garrett on the hit comedy series, Girlfriends. Since then, she has been famed on social media for aging gracefully. The Internet has made comparisons of the stunning actress to Yvonne Orji, who portrayed Molly on Insecure, and Colony from Netflix’s Selling Tampa.
thesource.com

Happy 54th Birthday to Hip Hop Pioneer LL Cool J!

James Todd Smith, a.k.a. LL Cool J, nickname “Ladies Love Cool James”; born on Long Island, New York, January 14, 1968. LL Cool J signed to pioneer Hip Hop label Def Jam Records in 1984. His career took off with classic hits, included on albums like: Bigger and Deffer, Walking with a Panther, Mama Said Knock You Out, 14 Shots to the Dome, Mr. Smith. LL turned to act, appearing in movies like B.A.P.S., Halloween H2O, and Any Given Sunday.
E! News

Watch Mary J. Blige’s Intense Conversation in This Power Book II: Ghost Sneak Peek

Watch: "Power Book II: Ghost" Episode 7 SNEAK PEEK. Lorenzo is "handling some business" and Monet isn't too happy about it. In an E! News exclusive sneak peek at episode seven of Power Book II: Ghost season two, the Tejada family is back together again, but it's not a happy reunion. Monet (Mary J. Blige) feels as though her husband Lorenzo (Berto Colon) is putting their son Dru (Lovell Adams-Gray) in danger.
Ok Magazine

Nick Cannon Is The Proud Papa Of Seven Children, Meet His Multiple Baby Mamas: Mariah Carey, Alyssa Scott & More

"My therapist says I should be celibate," The Masked Singer host spilled in September. "Ok, give me a break bus. I'm [going to] take a break from having kids,” he added. The radio show host first became a dad in 2011 when he and then-wife pop icon Mariah Carey gave birth to their twins Monroe and Moroccan. He also shares two children with Brittany Bell and Abby De La Rosa. Bell gave birth to son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen in February 2017 and December (of the same year) respectively, while the international DJ welcomed twin sons Zillion and Zion in June 2021.
Vulture

Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
