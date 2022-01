Christ the King Evangelical Lutheran Church in Houston invites you to a monthly environmental education web meeting series whose theme in 2022 is Planet Earth & You. In February, join Jim Blackburn, Professor in the Practice in Environmental Law at Rice University, who will discuss his new book, Earth Church, which he co-authored with artist Isabelle Scurry Chapman. Earth Church is a book about Earth-based spirituality, a subject that will become much more prominent in a future defined by a changing climate and the creation of a new economic system that is circular rather than linear. At the center of Earth-based spirituality is the Earth itself, that wonderful planet without which we would not be. Blackburn will weave a narrative around the poetry and art of Earth-based spirituality. Time for interactive discussion with the speaker will be provided. Please register for this talk on www.eventbrite.com at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/earth-church-tickets-235539965377. Contact Lisa Brenskelle at gcs.lrc@gmail.com with any questions.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO