THE JACK IN THE BOX: AWAKENING Arrives On VOD, Digital and DVD January 18th

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelease: Jan 18, 2022 (VOD, Digital HD & DVD) Cast: Matt McClure, James Swanton, Mollie Hindle, Nicola Wright. Terminally ill heiress Olga Marsdale acquires a mysterious gothic box containing a captured demon –...

www.horrorsociety.com

Deadline

‘The Godfather’ New Trailer Marks Upcoming Limited Theatrical Anniversary Re-Release

“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.” “Don’t ever take sides against the family again.” “Don’t ask me about my business, Kay.” The new trailer for the 50th anniversary limited theatrical re-release of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic The Godfather, is, if nothing else, a reminder that the great mobster movie unleashed some of the most memorable lines of dialogue in Hollywood history. Paramount Pictures released the new trailer today with the announcement that the film will have a limited 50th anniversary theatrical release in Dolby Vision beginning February 25, exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S. and international territories around the world. All three films in the trilogy – The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, and Coppola’s recently re-edited version of the final film, Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone – have been restored under the direction of Coppola and will be made available on 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time ever on March 22. Check out the new trailer above. And take the cannoli.
MOVIES
udiscovermusic.com

Soundtrack To The New ‘Scream’ Film Arrives Along With Franchise-Spanning Box Set

Ahead of the latest installment of Scream, which lands in theaters on January 14, Varèse Sarabande has partnered with Paramount Pictures to release the film’s brand-new score from prolific multiple BAFTA and Emmy-nominated composer, Brian Tyler. The 24-track CD and digital version of Scream: Music from the Motion Picture drops today on all digital platforms.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

HARVEY has arrived on VOD from Midnight Releasing

HARVEY comes to VOD platforms, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Xbox Video, Vimeo, Youtube, Fandango, and Direct TV on January 7, 2022 from Midnight Releasing. SYNOPSIS: Stuck in a small town while taking after his lackluster mother, Harvey begins to resent everything and everyone around him. After a mental breakdown he awakes to realize the nightmare about to unfold; A foggy memory, and a pushy Sheriff claim murder.
TV SERIES
horrorsociety.com

Acclaimed Japanese Sci-Fi Comedy BEYOND THE INFINITE TWO MINUTES Debuts on VOD January 25

Following a wildly successful run on the global film festival circuit, Indiecan Entertainment has the North American VOD premiere of Junta Yamaguchi’s acclaimed debut feature film Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes. Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes made its North American premiere at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival, followed by a wildly successful UK premiere at London’s Arrow Video FrightFest and a US Premiere at Austin’s Fantastic Fest. The timewarped workplace comedy will be available on a number of digital and cable platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, VUDU, iNDemand and DISH, beginning January 25th.
COMICS
dailydead.com

January 4th Genre Releases Include THE DJINN (Blu-ray / DVD), ANTLERS (Blu-ray / DVD), BLACK FRIDAY (Blu-ray / DVD)

Happy 2022, everyone! For our first week of home media releases, we only have a few titles headed to both Blu-ray and DVD, but if you’re looking to catch up with some films you may have missed last year, there are some great choices here. January 4th’s releases include Antlers, Black Friday, The Superdeep, The Djinn, and Spider in the Attic.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

DEXTER: NEW BLOOD Coming to Blu-ray, DVD and SteelBook This March

Multiple Emmy-Award nominee Michael C. Hall returns as the infamous Dexter Morgan in the thrilling SHOWTIME special event series DEXTER: NEW BLOOD, arriving on Blu-ray, DVD and limited-edition Blu-ray SteelBook on March 22, 2022, from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. The 10 one-hour episodes reunite Hall with original series showrunner Clyde Phillips. Jennifer Carpenter (DEXTER) also.
TV & VIDEOS
horrorsociety.com

“Ghost Riders” Coming February 8th 2022 on Blu-ray and DVD

Revenge is a hearty meal for phantoms of the prairie! On a dark and haunting night, all that is visible by the campfire light is the breath of vicious lawmen. The local preacher and townspeople gather on a lonesome prairie as the lawless career of desperado Frank Clements is about to end. Just as the hangman’s noose tightens around his neck, the most feared outlaw of 1888 shouts a curse of revenge on the town preacher – a curse which will haunt the preacher’s family through generations. One hundred years later, unsuspecting of the events in 1888, the town is prospering. Frank Clements and his gang return from hell to seek revenge against the preacher’s grandson and his family. The fight against the phantoms from the past proves futile, and they become unwilling victims of bloodthirsty outlaws. Weapons are defenseless against the phantom cowboys – you can’t kill what’s already dead!
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Adam Ethan Crow’s Haunting Horror LAIR Comes to Digital & VOD from 1091 Pictures

Starring Corey Johnson (Morbius), Oded Fehr (Star Trek: Discovery), Alexandra Gilbreath (Becoming Elizabeth), Sean Buchanan (Mary Queen of Scotts), Aislinn De’ath, Kashif O’Connor, and newcomers Anya Newall and Alana Wallace. Synopsis: When Ben Dollarhdye is accused of murder, saying he was possessed by a demonic force, Steven Caramore...
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Watch The Trailer For THE FREE FALL, In Theaters & VOD January 14th

THE FREE FALL, starring Shawn Ashmore (X-MEN, Adam Green’s FROZEN), Andrea Londo (NARCOS), and Jane Badler (V). Directed by Adam Stilwell, the horror film hits theaters & VOD on January 14th from Gravitas Ventures. After attempting to take her own life, a young woman must wrestle with an overbearing...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Well Go USA’s THE LONG NIGHT – In Theaters and Digital on February 4

THE LONG NIGHT, directed by Rich Ragsdale and starring Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s HALLOWEEN and HALLOWEEN II), Nolan Gerard Funk (HOUSE AT THE END OF THE STREET), and Deborah Kara Unger (SILENT HILL, SILENT HILL: REVELATIONS, THE GAME), follows a devoted couple whose quiet weekend takes a bizarre turn when a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader come to fulfill an apocalyptic prophecy.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

In the tradition of The Blair Witch Project, uncover the horror of LAST RADIO CALL This Friday

Isaac Rodriguez’s found footage horror film, LAST RADIO CALL releases January 14th on Terror Films Channel and On Digital/VOD Jan 21. Written and Directed by Rodriguez, who also produced alongside Cynthia Bergen, LAST RADIO CALL centers around Officer David Serling, who went missing inside the abandoned Yorktown Memorial Hospital. One year later, his wife has hired a film crew to help bring light on what really happened that night. Using recovered body cam footage, she discovers a dark secret that sends her spiraling down a horrific path of ancient evil. She must now face an unknown terror to find the answers she desperately seeks. Starring Sarah Froelich, Jason Scarbough, June Griffin Garcia, Ali Alkhafaji, KeeKee Takatsuki, Bert Lopez, and Makayla Rodriguez, the film will be available across digital and VOD platforms January 21st, one week after it debuts on the Terror Films Channel.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Scary Treasures: The Horror Collector Podcast

Terry M. West is a veteran horror writer with both traditional and indie credits. He’s also a lifelong horror fan and memorabilia collector. He’s collected thousands of horror related items since his youth and he’s become a bit of an expert on the subject. Terry has turned...
TV & VIDEOS
readjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (January 11th 2022)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for January 11th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: Dune, Halloween Kills, Cobra Kai – Season 03, Billions: Season Five and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
TV SHOWS
horrorsociety.com

Paranoiac Collector’s Edition: February 8 From Scream Factory

Scream Factory has announced the February 8 release of Paranoiac (Collector’s Edition) on Blu-ray™. Special features include a new 2K scan from the interpositive, a new audio commentary, and two new interviews. Customers ordering from shoutfactory.com will receive a rolled 18×24 poster featuring the brand new art while...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Horror Channel Announces Raft of Premieres for February

Horror Channel announces raft of premieres for February. February on Horror Channel keeps genre fans alive with the UK TV premiere of WHAT KEEPS YOU ALIVE – another suspenseful knife to the throat of 21st Century genre cinema from the deliciously warped mind of Colin Minihan, director of It Stains The Sand Red.
TV SERIES
horrorsociety.com

1091 Pictures Debuts Trailer for Horror “Student Body”

From 1091 Pictures, STUDENT BODY is a horror thriller from Writer/Director Lee Ann Kurr. The film stars Christian Camargo, Montse Hernandez, Cheyenne Haynes, Harley Quinn Smith, Austin Zajur, & Anthony Keyvan. STUDENT BODY will be available digitally on February 8th. Available Now for Pre-Order on Apple TV and Prime Video:...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

OFFICIAL TRAILER IS NOW LIVE FOR GHOSTS OF THE OZARKS – In Theaters/On Demand/Digital Feb. 3rd

Thomas Hobson, Phil Morris, Tara Perry, Tim Blake Nelson, Angela Bettis and David Arquette. Jordan Wayne Long, Tara Perry & Sean Anthony Davis (collaborating writer) Tim Blake Nelson, David Arquette, Angela Bettis, Thomas Hobson, Phil Morris and Tara Perry star in this exciting new take on the southern ghost story. In post-Civil War Arkansas, a young doctor is mysteriously summoned to a remote town in the Ozarks only to discover that the utopian paradise is filled with secrets and surrounded by a menacing, supernatural presence.
MOVIES

