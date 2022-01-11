THE JACK IN THE BOX: AWAKENING Arrives On VOD, Digital and DVD January 18th

Isaac Rodriguez’s found footage horror film, LAST RADIO CALL releases January 14th on Terror Films Channel and On Digital/VOD Jan 21. Written and Directed by Rodriguez, who also produced alongside Cynthia Bergen, LAST RADIO CALL centers around Officer David Serling, who went missing inside the abandoned Yorktown Memorial Hospital. One year later, his wife has hired a film crew to help bring light on what really happened that night. Using recovered body cam footage, she discovers a dark secret that sends her spiraling down a horrific path of ancient evil. She must now face an unknown terror to find the answers she desperately seeks. Starring Sarah Froelich, Jason Scarbough, June Griffin Garcia, Ali Alkhafaji, KeeKee Takatsuki, Bert Lopez, and Makayla Rodriguez, the film will be available across digital and VOD platforms January 21st, one week after it debuts on the Terror Films Channel.
