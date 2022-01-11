ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

1091 Pictures Debuts Trailer for Horror “Student Body”

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom 1091 Pictures, STUDENT BODY is a horror thriller from Writer/Director Lee Ann Kurr. The film stars Christian Camargo, Montse Hernandez, Cheyenne Haynes, Harley...

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

Related
flickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘Archive 81’: Netflix Drops Trailer for New Found-Footage Horror Show

Netflix has shared the new trailer for their supernatural mystery series Archive 81, arriving on the streaming service on Jan. 14. Archive 81, loosely based on a popular podcast, weaves together two story lines: In 1994, a documentarian named Melody is working on a film about her bizarre and possibly cult-filled apartment building, and — 25 years later — an archivist reconstructs Melody’s story by restoring her scorched videotapes. “I’m obsessed with mystery box shows, the kind that lead us down a rabbit hole into a strange, dark world,” showrunner, executive producer and writer Rebecca Sonnenshine said in a statement.  “Archive 81 is a character-driven, deeply emotional story about the nature of art, faith, and the search for identity — all wrapped up in a frayed blanket of existential dread. The show also gave this film geek the chance to unearth all sorts of forgotten media formats as found footage, which results in a unique, visually textured story that is both beautiful and terrifying.” Archive 81’s eight hour-long episodes arrive on Netflix Jan. 14. The series stars Dina Shihabi as Melody and Mamoudou Athie as archivist Dan Turner, and features The Conjuring and Malignant director James Wan among its producers.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

Adult Film Stars Fight for Their Lives in Trailer for New A24 Horror Film ‘X’ (Video)

The trailer for the upcoming A24 film “X” brings new meaning to the phrase “adult film.”. Written and directed by Ti West (“In a Valley of Violence,” “The Innkeepers”), the horror film takes place in 1979 and follows a group of young filmmakers who decide to make an adult film in a remote part of Texas, at a property owned by an elderly couple. But when their hosts catch them in the act, they find themselves on the receiving end of some brutal violence.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Kid Cudi Returns to Silver Screen in A24 Horror Flick 'X' Trailer

A24 dropped the official trailer for X, an upcoming horror flick with an adult twist, which is set to release early this spring on March 18, 2022. The arthouse studio’s acclaimed horror flicks Midsommar, Green Room, and Hereditary have reached cult status, elevating A24 as the leading distributor of contemporary horror. Ti West’s (The House of the Devil, The Innkeepers, The Sacrament) depiction of a group of aspiring 20-something filmmakers goes awry once the group decides to produce an adult film in a rustic cabin in the middle of rural Texas.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harley Quinn Smith
Person
Christian Camargo
First Showing

Promo Trailer for First Love Film 'Girl Picture' Premiering at Sundance

"Do you wanna mango with me?" A promo trailer has debuted for the indie film Girl Picture, a Finnish comedy from filmmaker Alli Haapasalo, initially called Tytöt Tytöt Tytöt. This is premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival this month, then hits the Berlin Film Festival next. "Three Women Pursue Sex, Love, and Pleasure." Best friends Mimmi and Rönkkö work after school at a food court smoothie kiosk, frankly swapping stories of their frustrations and expectations regarding love and sex. Sundance says: "Within the film’s tender, funny exploration of the fears and confusions of discovering one’s identity and sexuality, a refreshingly positive portrait of the power of female friendship emerges. Writers Daniela Hakulinen & Ilona Ahti consistently present the film's teen protagonists as complex individuals, while director Alli Haapasalo, rather than aestheticizing the girls' femininity, vibrantly depicts their trials and tribulations through their own eyes." Starring Aamu Milonoff, Eleonoora Kauhanen, and Linnea Leino. This looks as fresh and funny as the outstanding Norwegian film Ninja Baby from last year. Get a first look at some footage below.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Trailer Unveiled For Horror Thriller ‘Alone With You’

Longtime horror notable Barbara Crampton wants to be “alone with you” next month. Dark Star Pictures will release a new horror entry–Alone with You–in theaters Feb 4 (and on VOD and digital Feb. 8), and have dropped a trailer to tease fans. Check out the tension-packed clip, courtesy of JoBlo.com, on this page.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for Horror Thriller 'What Happened at 625 River Road?'

"When I walked inside the home, I felt them there…" Check out this official trailer for an indie, low budget psychological thriller titled What Happened at 625 River Road?, marking the feature debut of director Devon Jovi Johnson. This is currently set to debut later in the summer in 2022, if anyone is curious about it. The film follows two female students who head to rural New York. As they arrive at their rental home, 625 River Rd, a chain of mysterious events take place that are still unsolved to this day. Starring Francheska Pujols, Summer Foley, Silvana Jakich, Piotr Marzecki, and Matrell Smith. This looks much better than most low budget indie horror creations, with some clever shots and very creepy moments shown here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Book Of Boba Fett’ Stars On Bounty Hunter’s New Cyborg Friends In Episode 3 – TCA

Spoiler Alert: This story contains details from episode 3 of The Book of Boba Fett, “The Streets of Mos Espa”. If you haven’t noticed so far in Disney+/Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett, in the wake of the reign of gangster Jabba the Hutt on Tatooine, Boba Fett isn’t really a ruthless guy. Despite his tough exterior, ability to withstand any monster thrown against him, and a relentless fighting style, he’s a big softie when it comes to patrolling his turf on the former home planet of Luke Skywalker. In this past Wednesday’s episode, Boba is approached by Lortha Peel (Stephen Root), a water monger,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#1091 Pictures
flickeringmyth.com

Sundance horror Hatching cracks open a living nightmare with first trailer

Ahead of its virtual Sundance premiere next week, IFC Films has released a trailer for the Finnish creature horror Hatching which is directed by Hanna Bergholm and follows a 12-year-old Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) whose discovery of a mysterious egg in the woods turns into a grotesque living nightmare. Watch it here…
MOVIES
First Showing

A Higher Power Takes Over in Horror Film 'A Banquet' Official Trailer

"I can feel something inside of me…" IFC Midnight has revealed the official trailer for an indie horror film from the UK titled A Banquet, made by a Scottish filmmaker named Ruth Paxton. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and hit a bunch of others including Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest, Montclair, and London. Widowed mother Holly is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey experiences a profound enlightenment and insists her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. Bound to her newfound faith Betsey refuses to eat, but loses no weight. The film stars Sienna Guillory, Jessica Alexander, Ruby Stokes, Lindsay Duncan, & Kaine Zajaz. TIFF adds: "Between discomforting body horror and simmering psychodrama, Paxton skillfully escalates a common [dinner table] dynamic towards the upsetting but profound parental fears of being unable to understand one's own child, what they want or need, and how to protect them from… an unforgiving world." It looks extraordinarily unsettling. So creepy.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Unsettling Trailer for Strange Teen Possession Horror Thriller A BANQUET

IFC Midnight has released a trailer for an upcoming horror film from the UK titled A Banquet. This film tells an unsettling story of a teenage girl who is under some kind of strange possession. As you might imagine, her mom is concerned, but she is being pushed to her limit as she struggles to deal with what is happening to her daughter.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
horrornews.net

Adam Ethan Crow’s Haunting Horror LAIR Comes to Digital & VOD from 1091 Pictures

Starring Corey Johnson (Morbius), Oded Fehr (Star Trek: Discovery), Alexandra Gilbreath (Becoming Elizabeth), Sean Buchanan (Mary Queen of Scotts), Aislinn De’ath, Kashif O’Connor, and newcomers Anya Newall and Alana Wallace. Synopsis: When Ben Dollarhdye is accused of murder, saying he was possessed by a demonic force, Steven Caramore...
MOVIES
imore.com

Apple TV+ debuts a new trailer for 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

Apple has dropped a new trailer for "The Tragedy of Macbeth." The upcoming film is created by Joel Coen and stars Denzel Washington and Frances MacDormand. "The Tragedy of Macbeth" will premiere in theaters on December 25 and Apple TV+ on January 14. Academy Award winners Denzel Washington and Frances...
MOVIES
The Daily Sun

'Scream' returns with a successful requel

It’s only appropriate for a fan to be anxious about a new “Scream” movie, especially one that arrives 11 years after the last installment, and 25 years after the first film single-handedly reanimated the slasher genre. Plus, it’s the first film in the “Scream” franchise not helmed by iconic horror auteur Wes Craven, who died in 2015.
MOVIES
FANGORIA

THE LONG NIGHT Exclusive Trailer And Poster Debut!

Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s Halloween and Halloween II), Nolan Gerard Funk (House at the End of the Street), and Deborah Kara Unger (Silent Hill), star in the upcoming The Long Night in which a devoted couple's quiet weekend takes a bizarre turn when a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader come to fulfill an apocalyptic prophecy, and we have your first look at the poster and trailer!
MOVIES
Collider

Final 'SCREAM' Trailer Reveals Knowing the Horror Rules Is Not Enough

With just a couple of days of waiting left before SCREAM hits theaters, Paramount is still teasing fans with a brand new trailer. Besides releasing a new trailer, Paramount also announced new collaborations with Twitter and Reddit that’ll give users of both networks a temporary Scream-themed experience. The new...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Found footage horror Last Radio Call gets a trailer and images

Ahead of its digital release later this month, a trailer and images have been released for writer-director Isaac Rodriguez’s found footage horror Last Radio Call which follows a woman as she hires a film crew to try and uncover what happened to her husband a year after he disappeared in an abandoned hospital using his recovered body cam footage; take a look here…
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy