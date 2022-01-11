ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

DarkStar Films and BlackMafia Films Announces Two New Horror and Extreme Labels

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarkStar Films and BlackMafia Films are the new two film distribution companies specialized in horror and extreme cinema. These are two labels whose products are currently on sale exclusively on Goredrome, the new online shop dedicated to the sale of horror items and DVDs/Blu-rays from various distribution companies. Specifically,...

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

Related
First Showing

A Higher Power Takes Over in Horror Film 'A Banquet' Official Trailer

"I can feel something inside of me…" IFC Midnight has revealed the official trailer for an indie horror film from the UK titled A Banquet, made by a Scottish filmmaker named Ruth Paxton. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and hit a bunch of others including Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest, Montclair, and London. Widowed mother Holly is radically tested when her teenage daughter Betsey experiences a profound enlightenment and insists her body is no longer her own, but in service to a higher power. Bound to her newfound faith Betsey refuses to eat, but loses no weight. The film stars Sienna Guillory, Jessica Alexander, Ruby Stokes, Lindsay Duncan, & Kaine Zajaz. TIFF adds: "Between discomforting body horror and simmering psychodrama, Paxton skillfully escalates a common [dinner table] dynamic towards the upsetting but profound parental fears of being unable to understand one's own child, what they want or need, and how to protect them from… an unforgiving world." It looks extraordinarily unsettling. So creepy.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Adult Film Stars Fight for Their Lives in Trailer for New A24 Horror Film ‘X’ (Video)

The trailer for the upcoming A24 film “X” brings new meaning to the phrase “adult film.”. Written and directed by Ti West (“In a Valley of Violence,” “The Innkeepers”), the horror film takes place in 1979 and follows a group of young filmmakers who decide to make an adult film in a remote part of Texas, at a property owned by an elderly couple. But when their hosts catch them in the act, they find themselves on the receiving end of some brutal violence.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Acclaimed Japanese Sci-Fi Comedy BEYOND THE INFINITE TWO MINUTES Debuts on VOD January 25

Following a wildly successful run on the global film festival circuit, Indiecan Entertainment has the North American VOD premiere of Junta Yamaguchi’s acclaimed debut feature film Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes. Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes made its North American premiere at Montreal’s Fantasia International Film Festival, followed by a wildly successful UK premiere at London’s Arrow Video FrightFest and a US Premiere at Austin’s Fantastic Fest. The timewarped workplace comedy will be available on a number of digital and cable platforms, including iTunes, Amazon, VUDU, iNDemand and DISH, beginning January 25th.
COMICS
horrorsociety.com

The Highest Selling Horror Films of 2021

2021 was a decent year for big budget horror, however, the pandemic continued to prove a worthy adversary to ticket sales. With shorter theatrical releases, same day streaming and the fear of catching COVID, people just weren’t running to theaters unless it was to see the new Spider Man. This is reflected in the total sales for the big releases of last year. So, here’s the shortlist, which does not include any out of theater revenue.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Films#Poetry#Anthology Film#Darkstar Films#Blackmafia Films#Italian
horrorsociety.com

Well Go USA’s THE LONG NIGHT – In Theaters and Digital on February 4

THE LONG NIGHT, directed by Rich Ragsdale and starring Scout Taylor-Compton (Rob Zombie’s HALLOWEEN and HALLOWEEN II), Nolan Gerard Funk (HOUSE AT THE END OF THE STREET), and Deborah Kara Unger (SILENT HILL, SILENT HILL: REVELATIONS, THE GAME), follows a devoted couple whose quiet weekend takes a bizarre turn when a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader come to fulfill an apocalyptic prophecy.
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Poster And Trailer For Horror Film THE LONG NIGHT

Well Go USA has released these official poster and trailer for their new horror film, THE LONG NIGHT, which opens in select theaters and will be available digitally on Friday, February 4, 2022. THE LONG NIGHT. In Theaters and Available Digitally on February 4, 2022. Synopsis: While searching for the...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Horror Channel Announces Raft of Premieres for February

Horror Channel announces raft of premieres for February. February on Horror Channel keeps genre fans alive with the UK TV premiere of WHAT KEEPS YOU ALIVE – another suspenseful knife to the throat of 21st Century genre cinema from the deliciously warped mind of Colin Minihan, director of It Stains The Sand Red.
TV SERIES
horrorsociety.com

TRAILER DEBUT for IFC Midnight’s HATCHING

Synopsis: In HATCHING, 12-year-old gymnast, Tinja (Siiri Solalinna), is desperate to please her image-obsessed mother, whose popular blog ‘Lovely Everyday Life’ presents their family’s idyllic existence as manicured suburban perfection. One day, after finding a wounded bird in the woods, Tinja brings its strange egg home, nestles it in her bed, and nurtures it until it hatches. The creature that emerges becomes her closest friend and a living nightmare, plunging Tinja beneath the impeccable veneer into a twisted reality that her mother refuses to see.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Movies
rue-morgue.com

Acclaimed folk-horror film “HELLBENDER” gets a trailer, poster and Shudder date

Already one of 2022’s best-reviewed genre movies, it’ll start making you shiver next month. Shudder has announced that HELLBENDER will premiere exclusively on its platform Thursday, February 24. Written, produced and directed by the Adams family–Toby Poser, John Adams and Zelda Adams, who also created THE DEEPER YOU DIG–it also stars the trio along with Lulu Adams. The synopsis: “16-year-old Izzy [Zelda Adams] suffers from a rare illness that has kept her isolated on a mountaintop with her mother [Poser] her whole life. As Izzy begins to question her sickness, she pushes back against her confinement and secretly befriends Amber [Lulu Adams], another girl living on the mountain, but her newfound happiness is derailed after she eats a live worm as part of a juvenile game and finds an insatiable and violent hunger awakened within her. To understand the hunger, Izzy must learn the dark secrets of her family’s past and the ancient power in her bloodline.”
MOVIES
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For Horror Film ALONE WITH YOU

Tags: Alone With You, Barbara Crampton, Dora Madison, Emily Bennett, Emma Myles. Check out this official trailer for Dark Star Picture’s ALONE WITH YOU. The horror film stars Emily Bennett (King of Knives), Emma Myles (“Orange Is the New Black”), Dora Madison (“Friday Night Lights”) and Barbara Crampton (You’re Next). The film was written and directed by Bennett and Justin Brooks in their feature film debut and produced by Andrew Corkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene) and Theo James (Divergent) under their Untapped banner.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Concept Media Films Announcing New Film – PROJECT: MOTHMAN

Since October of 2021 Concept Media Film has secretly been filming a Mothman film! “Project: Mothman”. Written and Directed by Shawn Burkett, this story follows a film crew to Point Pleasant where they are making a documentary about the legendary Mothman. “We are blending a few styles into...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – Demons 1 and 2 (Synapse Films)

Director – Lamberto Bava (Midnight Killer, Demons 2) Starring – Urbano Barberini (Opera), Natasha Hovey (Stay Lucky), and Karl Zinny (The Final Executioner) Tagline – “They will make cemeteries their cathedrals and the cities will be your tombs.”. When it comes to horror none are as...
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Foo Fighters Share Trailer for Horror Film Studio 666: Watch

Foo Fighters have shared the first trailer for their forthcoming horror comedy Studio 666. The clip shows the band moving into a haunted mansion in Encino, California to write and record their 10th album. Hijinx and grisly violence ensue. Check it out below. Studio 666 is set to premiere in...
MOVIES
Reason.com

The New Scream Is a Meta-Horror Film About Meta-Horror Films

If you grew up in America in the 1980s, you grew up watching, or at least aware of, a string of horror franchise films, most of which revolved around the same idea: A masked killer brutally murders suburban teens. What began with John Carpenter's Halloween followed with Friday the 13th and Wes Craven's A Nightmare on Elm Street, and then a handful of mostly awful sequels to each, plus various low-level imitators.
MOVIES
The FADER

Watch the trailer for the Kid Cudi-starring horror film X

Kid Cudi is slated to star in a new A24-distributed horror film. X is directed by Ti West (The House of the Devil, The Sacrament) and features Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, and Brittany Snow. It'll be released on March 18. Today, the film's first trailer has been released. Watch it below.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy