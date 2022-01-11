ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data Monitoring Tapped for Insurance Capabilities

By Brielle Jaekel
Cover picture for the articleOverhaul is working with Swiss Re subsidiary Movingdots to use data and analytics to lower insurance costs for motor carriers, as premiums are set to increase by 14%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The idea behind the partnership is for carriers to identify risky behavior and correct it before causing...

Movingdots Partners With Overhaul To Enhance Data Monitoring And Lower Insurance Costs For Motor Carriers

Overhaul and Movingdots are collaborating to provide motor carriers with the necessary actionable data to identify and address driver behavior. Movingdots is a technology subsidiary of Swiss Re developing data-driven mobility solutions for insurers, car manufacturers and platform providers globally. Overhaul is the industry’s first and only software-based, supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security solution for the world’s leading brands. Overhaul’s TruckShield platform will work with Movingdots’ telematics solution Coloride to enhance data gathering and machine learning techniques, allowing carriers to detect and correct risky driver behavioral events, helping ensure on-time shipments while also lowering costs for insurers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Car Insurance#Insurance Rates#Data Analytics#Swiss Re#Overhaul#Truckshield#Coloride
