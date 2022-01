The Steelers are in the playoffs, and yet I’m hearing people talk about the Steelers coaches being fired. Which is funny to me from the start. Many people out there calling for the coaches to be fired because of this embarrassing season looked at this team before the season and joined the talking heads and NFL “experts” in predicting this team to finish last in the division, have very little chance to avoid a losing season, and in general be terrible.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO