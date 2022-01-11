Oviedo, Bishop Moore lead area teams in FHSAA girls soccer rankings

Oviedo goalkeeper Amanda Waggoner, pictured making a save during a game last season, leads the Lions into road matches at Hagerty and Bishop Moore to round out the regular season. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

It took just one preseason practice to turn Oviedo senior goalkeeper Amanda Waggoner into a believer.

Despite graduating eight starters from a team that reached the Class 7A regional championship round in back-to-back years, the Lions appear to still have enough talent to make another deep playoff run.

“I was nervous about it,” Waggoner said of the turnover. “But after that first practice, I thought, ‘We’re still as good as we were last year.’ It felt like there was no change. We added a lot of freshmen that were already at our level, and [returning players] had improved from last year.”

Oviedo (9-1-1) enters the final two weeks of the regular season ranked No. 9 among all classifications in Tuesday’s updated FHSAA power rankings.

The Lions sit at No. 3 in 7A behind Region 1 foes Bartram Trail (12-0-0) and Creekside (11-1-0) out of St. Johns County. Oviedo lost each of the past two years in regionals, 2-1, vs. Bartram Trail.

The memories of those setbacks still linger.

“We’re so fired up to get back there,” Waggoner said.

To make that happen, the team must first navigate the absence of its head coach this week while preparing for two more regular-season games. The Lions play Friday at city rival Hagerty (6-4-0) and on Jan. 21 at Bishop Moore (8-3-0).

FHSAA district tournaments are scheduled to begin Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Oviedo was forced into Tuesday’s home match vs. Winter Springs (1-7-0) without coach Scott Waisanen, who told the Orlando Sentinel via text message that he was recovering from COVID. The Lions entered the game with 9 shutouts and a 47-4 advantage in goals against opposing teams.

Junior Ryleigh Holcomb and freshman Mackenzie Becker have each scored 13 goals this season for Oviedo.

The blemishes for the Lions came early last month in a scoreless tie vs. Lake Highland Prep (4-3-2) and a 3-0 loss vs. Seminole Athletic Conference rival Lake Mary (8-2-0). The loss to the Rams, who rank No. 10 in 7A, was Oviedo’s second stumble in four meetings between the teams since an 11-match win streak ended for the Lions in 2019.

“We did not have our best game that day,” Waggoner said. “That happens with every team. But now we’re getting ready to head into the playoffs, and we’re kind of figuring things out and getting more consistent with every game.”

Hagerty, 14-3-1 last season, has seven returning starters. But the Huskies, who own a quality 1-0 win vs. Bishop Moore in November, have not netted a goal against Oviedo since finishing in a 1-1 tie in 2016.

Bishop Moore, a state semifinalist last season, has faced the fifth-toughest schedule in the state. The Hornets rank No. 10 overall and No. 1 in Class 4A power rankings despite not dressing a single senior player.

Sophomores Amelia Miller (4 goals), Katsi Bengoa (4 goals) and Raelin Miller (4 goals, 3 assists) have led the offensive attack.

Bishop Moore hosts independent Montverde Academy (9-2-0) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and plays at Class 2A state power St. Johns County Day (9-3-0) on Friday at 7 p.m. Country Day ranks No. 5 in the state among all classifications in power rankings.

Eustis (9-1-1) ranks No. 8 in 4A and Clermont East Ridge (9-1-1) ranks No. 10 in Class 6A entering the final weeks of the season.

East Ridge reached the 7A region finals in 2020. Sophomore Cayla Jackson has 22 goals and 10 assists and senior Mireya Zepeda has 8 goals and 22 assists for the Knights.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com .