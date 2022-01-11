ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

French Dispatch, The (Blu-ray Review)

By Stephen Bjork
thedigitalbits.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSearchlight Pictures (Buena Vista Home Entertainment) The French Dispatch is writer/director Wes Anderson's love letter to print journalism and to the power of the written word, but in an indirect way, it's also a love letter to Anderson himself. Not in an egotistical or a solipsistic fashion, but rather as affectionate...

thedigitalbits.com

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalbits.com

Say Amen, Somebody (Blu-ray Review)

MGM/UA (Milestone Video/Kino Lorber) Say Amen, Somebody isn’t just a documentary about gospel music; it’s the documentary about gospel music, a glorious celebration of life, faith, historical legacy, and the sheer unadulterated joy of making music to serve both God and man. All of that is even more remarkable given the fact that it was directed by a then 28-year-old Jewish filmmaker named George T. Nierenberg, who had no experience whatsoever with the genre. His previous film No Maps on My Taps had been about tap dancers in New York, and while he was looking for new subject matter to explore, he asked the legendary guitarist Ry Cooder for suggestions. According to Nierenberg, Cooder’s exact response was, “You oughta look into gospel music; those cats are really neat.” Cooder has always been a notable music historian in his own right, so he knew exactly where to steer Nierenberg, and the results speak for themselves.
RELIGION
thedigitalbits.com

Old Fashioned Way, The (Blu-ray Review)

Paramount Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) The Old Fashioned Way isn’t always considered to be in the same league with other W.C. Fields classics like The Bank Dick or It’s a Gift, but it’s an interesting film for a variety of reasons. Directed by the underrated William Beaudine, it’s not as breezily paced as those two films, and it bogs down a little during the musical numbers. Yet it’s filled with classic bits, even if they don’t always flow together smoothly. In that sense, The Old Fashioned Way is to The Bank Dick as A Night at the Opera was to Duck Soup for The Marx Brothers. The story is also more involved, and there’s even a bit of pathos at the end.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Golden Earrings (Blu-ray Review)

Paramount Pictures (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) Golden Earrings is an oddity. A comedy-drama of the post-World War II era, it’s the tale of a military officer and his misadventures with a gypsy woman during the war. Amid the immediate danger from Nazis, the film weaves in elements of screwball comedy. It also downplays its leading lady’s well-established sex appeal and showcases female empowerment decades before it became fashionable in Hollywood.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Night of the Demon (1980) (Blu-ray Review)

Aldan Company (Severin Films) [Editor's Note: This title is currently available exclusively through the Severin Films website, but a wide release minus the swag will be available on February 22nd.]. In 1980, a small independent horror film was produced that featured a group of young people in the woods being...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
nerdreactor.com

Antlers – Blu-ray Review

The themes of trauma, grief, and PTSD have been in horror genre films for decades. Recently, films such as Midsommar and the recent Halloween films have approached these themes in varying ways with mixed results. Scott Cooper‘s Antlers is yet another film that addresses these themes with variable results. It’s a dark and dreary flick for sure, but it also features a creature from the mind of Guillermo del Toro.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Card Counter, The (Blu-ray Review)

Focus Features (Universal Pictures Home Entertainment) Character-driven movies generally place plot secondary to an exploration of an individual. The Card Counter is such a film. There’s a plot, but a sketchy one. The emphasis is on an enigmatic poker player, a loner who travels the gambling circuit, mostly through East Coast casinos. His backstory is gradually revealed as he makes a living, careful never to win big enough to draw attention from management.
MOVIES
dailydead.com

January 4th Genre Releases Include THE DJINN (Blu-ray / DVD), ANTLERS (Blu-ray / DVD), BLACK FRIDAY (Blu-ray / DVD)

Happy 2022, everyone! For our first week of home media releases, we only have a few titles headed to both Blu-ray and DVD, but if you’re looking to catch up with some films you may have missed last year, there are some great choices here. January 4th’s releases include Antlers, Black Friday, The Superdeep, The Djinn, and Spider in the Attic.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Yeoman
Person
Jason Schwartzman
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Mathieu Amalric
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Saoirse Ronan
Person
Alexandre Desplat
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Anjelica Huston
Person
Willem Dafoe
Person
Timothee Chalamet
readjunk.com

Dune (4k UHD + Blu-Ray + Digital HD)

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem. Written By: Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth. Directed By: Denis Villeneuve. Studio: Warner Bros. One of the most popular sci-fi...
MOVIES
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Blu-ray Review – The Ice Road (2021)

Directed by Jonathan Hensleigh. Starring Liam Neeson, Laurence Fishburne, Marcus Thomas, Amber Midthunder, Matt McCoy, and Benjamin Walker. After an explosion in a mine traps some of the workers, a crew of truck drivers must brave the elements to deliver the rescue equipment. There is going to come a time...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Nightmare Alley’: Read The Screenplay For Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Cautionary Tale

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. “I wanted to render a classic story in a very alive and contemporary way – I wanted people to feel they are watching a story pertinent to our world,” says Nightmare Alley director and co-writer Guillermo del Toro, whose penchant for stylishly crafted horror stories took a turn for the decidedly noir with his latest film. Del Toro and his writing partner Kim Morgan, an accomplished film journalist and essayist, turned to author William Lindsay Gresham’s fatalistic 1946 novel...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The French Dispatch#Blu Ray Disc#Blu Ray Review#Searchlight Pictures#Buena Vista#The New Yorker
IndieWire

Ridley Scott Recalls Turning Down Big Disney Project: ‘I Don’t Do Wizard Films’

Ridley Scott has dabbled in many genres throughout his nearly five-decade directing career, from period pieces to science fiction. But while the British filmmaker is constantly expanding his horizons, there is one genre that moviegoers shouldn’t expect him to try any time soon. In a new profile in The Hollywood Reporter, Scott recalls a meeting with Disney after the entertainment giant acquired Fox. Scott had a long history of collaborating with Fox, but Disney wanted to take their partnership in a different direction. And the Oscar winner was not interested. Scott directed some of the most iconic science fiction films of...
MOVIES
Variety

Joel Coen Is New King of Scotland With His Beautiful ‘Macbeth’

Never underestimate Joel Coen. In a year when nine of the top-grossing films are part of a franchise, his new film is Shakespeare. Entirely filmed on soundstages, with abstract, Expressionistic sets. It’s in black and white. The stars are over 60. It’s not exactly a safe bet, but Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is one of the year’s best, and one of the best adaptations of Shakespeare on film. When a play has been performed onstage for 400 years and filmed multiple times by directors including Orson Welles, Akira Kurosawa and Roman Polanski, it’s hard to bring anything new to the table. But...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
flix66.com

Deep Cover Criterion Collection Blu-ray Review

Starring: Larry Fishburne, Jeff Goldblum, Victoria Dillard. After a ridiculous prologue in which a young Russell sees his father do drugs, rob a liquor store, get murdered, and give the boy a lifestyle to avoid (all in the first five minutes), we see an adult Russell following the only career path that fits: a police officer.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

After Effects: Memories of Pittsburgh Filmmaking – Limited Edition (Blu-ray Review)

Red Shirt Pictures (Red Shirt Video #1) [Editor's Note: This is an exclusive title limited to 1,000 units at DiabolikDVD.com.]. While several local Pittsburgh filmmakers worked with writer and director George A. Romero on films like Night of the Living Dead, Martin, and The Crazies, they also made films of their own, working on everything from shorts to industrial films to educational films. After finishing Dawn of the Dead, musician and actor John Harrison and editor Pasquale Buba brought along their friend, director Dusty Nelson, to make Effects, a surreal and cerebral horror film that, unfortunately, didn’t find proper distribution and was only screened a couple of times before disappearing for over 25 years. In 2005, Synapse Films acquired and released the film on DVD, and several years later, the American Genre Film Archive (AGFA) released it on Blu-ray. Accompanying both of those releases was a documentary made by someone who’s considered to be one of the great home video documentarians, Michael Felsher of Red Shirt Pictures. That documentary, After Effects, chronicles the 1970s era of Pittsburgh filmmakers and their experiences making Effects.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Variety

Sundance-Bound Horror Film ‘Speak No Evil’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer (below) for Danish horror film “Speak No Evil,” which has its world premiere at Sundance. Sales are being handled by TrustNordisk. The film follows a Danish family on vacation in Tuscany, where they befriend a Dutch family. Months later the Danish couple receive an invitation to visit the Dutch and decide to go for the weekend. However, it doesn’t take long before the joy of reunion is replaced by misunderstandings. Things gradually get out of hand, as the Dutch turn out to be something different than what they have pretended to be. The...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy