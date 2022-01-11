French Dispatch, The (Blu-ray Review)

MGM/UA (Milestone Video/Kino Lorber) Say Amen, Somebody isn’t just a documentary about gospel music; it’s the documentary about gospel music, a glorious celebration of life, faith, historical legacy, and the sheer unadulterated joy of making music to serve both God and man. All of that is even more remarkable given the fact that it was directed by a then 28-year-old Jewish filmmaker named George T. Nierenberg, who had no experience whatsoever with the genre. His previous film No Maps on My Taps had been about tap dancers in New York, and while he was looking for new subject matter to explore, he asked the legendary guitarist Ry Cooder for suggestions. According to Nierenberg, Cooder’s exact response was, “You oughta look into gospel music; those cats are really neat.” Cooder has always been a notable music historian in his own right, so he knew exactly where to steer Nierenberg, and the results speak for themselves.

