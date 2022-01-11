ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Listen: Hip Hop and Heels returns to in-person at the Rec

mustangnews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCal Poly is offering their Hip Hop and Heels classes again. To get into this class and others at the Cal Poly Recreation Center students have to show an employee their COVID-19 daily symptom screener and scan their touch-free barcode. Due to...

mustangnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
SPY

The 10 Best Ab Exercises to Torch Your Core in the New Year

It’s officially the new year, a.k.a the perfect time to start a new fitness or workout regimen and meet your health goals. Whether you’re looking for a new treadmill to quicken your mile time, are finally going to pick up cycling or want to start strength training — 2022 is as great a time as ever to get it done. Bulging biceps and sculpted shoulders often get all the love, but six-pack abs? Synonymous with the “beach body,” they’re so desirable partly because of the discipline and hard work required to attain them. And while those washboard abs are often sought-after...
WORKOUTS
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rec#So Much Fun
healththoroughfare.com

How to Get Rid of Belly Fat by Eating THIS for Breakfast!

If you are on your health journey this year but have been struggling with that stubborn belly fat for a long time, you may benefit from some great advice from a dietician!. Of course, some softness around your middle is really not something to worry about as far as “aesthetics” are concerned but you should also know that carrying it for a long time can unfortunately lead to some serious health issues.
FITNESS
blackchronicle.com

White Idaho Student Uses Racist Sign To Ask Student To School Dance

Here’s a question: How many reports have to come out about white students getting in trouble over their racist-as-hell “promposal” signs before they stop trying it? Because report after report after report after report after report has told the same exact story: A clear-complected caucasified high school or middle school student thinks writing slavery or otherwise racist references on a poster board when asking someone (often a Black student) to a school dance is clever and funny, but they soon discover their actions are rightfully deemed racist AF, so they start crying white tears and feigning ignorance once they come under fire.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
boxrox.com

10 Best Principles and Exercises to Heal and Strengthen Shoulders

These principles and exercises to heal and strengthen shoulders will help to cure and prevent aches and pains in your body. Principles and Exercises to Heal and Strengthen Shoulders. Each exercise is chosen by Marcus Filly. He explains further “Whether it’s kipping pull-ups in CrossFit or bench presses in powerlifting,...
WORKOUTS
Woman's World

Walking for This Many Minutes Each Day Boosts Weight Loss

The new year is almost here, and if you’re like us, you’re ready to kiss 2021 goodbye and start 2022 off right. If one of your goals is to get healthier and feel better, one of the best ways to do that is to move your body more. And it’s not as hard as you might think: Research shows that simply walking for a half hour each day can help you meet your weight loss goals!
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Workouts
theintelligencer.com

It's Girl Scout Cookie time again

When you purchase Girl Scout Cookies, you're supporting girls’ ability to learn, grow, and thrive through adventure. Running their very own Girl Scout Cookie business makes it all possible - from camping trips that teach them how to be resourceful, to STEM projects that inspire them to change the world, to epic treks that remind them they’re capable of anything.
SOCIETY
thefocus.news

What happened to Dj Kay Slay? Fans pray for hip hop veteran

Omicron cases are on the rise and the pandemic seems to be enforcing more restrictions as variants multiply. It appears as though hip-hop veteran DJ Kay Slay is a victim of the virus and currently fighting covid in the hospital where he has been for two weeks. According to an...
HIP HOP
Popculture

Burger King Adds New Whopper Variation to the Menu, But There's a Catch

More than 60 years after it first made its debut, the Whopper is undergoing a bit of a transformation. Burger King has rolled out a brand new variation of its most iconic menu item, transforming the Whopper burger into the Whopper Melt at select locations in Ohio for a limited-scale test run that has the possibility to see the new menu item roll out nationwide.
RESTAURANTS
The Ringer

Being Proud of Not Dating Black Women, and Talking Hip-Hop With Reason

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay react to the Fresh and Fit podcast hosts’ declaration about not dating Black women (5:04), then rapper and L.A. native Reason talks the rise in crime in the city and the current state of hip-hop beef (28:11). Plus, New York’s newest mayor draws backlash (1:03:56).
SOCIETY
thisis50.com

Rapper Lit Reeezy Normalizing Mental Health in Hip-Hop

Hip-hop music and culture originally served to bring uncensored awareness of marginalized groups’ struggles to a mainstream audience, but it still hasn’t gotten around to illuminating difficulties with mental health, even though they disproportionately affect low-income communities and people of color. Gen Z may be ready to change that. 17-year-old Las Vegas rapper Lit Reeezy (real name Arya Shahbazy) is attempting what few of his predecessors have done before (notable exceptions include Kid Cudi and Frank Ocean): to lift the dark veil over mental health in the rap community, to share his experiences, and bring hope to others, unapologetically.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy