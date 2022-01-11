Listen: Hip Hop and Heels returns to in-person at the Rec

Hip-hop music and culture originally served to bring uncensored awareness of marginalized groups’ struggles to a mainstream audience, but it still hasn’t gotten around to illuminating difficulties with mental health, even though they disproportionately affect low-income communities and people of color. Gen Z may be ready to change that. 17-year-old Las Vegas rapper Lit Reeezy (real name Arya Shahbazy) is attempting what few of his predecessors have done before (notable exceptions include Kid Cudi and Frank Ocean): to lift the dark veil over mental health in the rap community, to share his experiences, and bring hope to others, unapologetically.
