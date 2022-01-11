Falling In Reverse Concert

Join the LA Phil for “Prokofiev and Michael Tilson Thomas” on Friday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m., at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Acclaimed conductor Thomas conducts his own song cycle on lyric poems by Rainer Maria Rilke. The concert also features Faure’s “Pavane” and Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 in B-flat major, Op. 100. Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and bass-baritone Dashon Burton are also featured in the program. Tickets start at $20. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.
