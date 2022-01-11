ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Falling In Reverse Concert

minnesotamonthly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe make every effort to ensure the accuracy of...

www.minnesotamonthly.com

haverfordclerk.com

Bi-Co Student Orchestra’s Fall Concert Explores New Sounds

November 19, 2021, marked the return of the Fall Student Orchestra concert. It took place at 8 pm in Marshall Auditorium, next door to Jaharis, the newly built music building. It was a chilly, breezy autumn day, and the atmosphere of the auditorium beckoned as ushers greeted the performance-goers with brochures of the program. As the bottom and balcony seats filled up, a tripod camera on the upper level fixated on the stage to capture the moment, and the members of the orchestra, dressed in black, tuned their instruments and warmed up for the performance.
EDUCATION
wirx.com

Listen to new Falling in Reverse song, “Zombified”

Falling in Reverse has released a new single called “Zombified.”. The track, which is available now for digital download, features lyrics including, “They’ll never let go/Of something you said 10 years ago/They’re cancelling you,” and takes aim at unnamed forces that are “pumping us with lies/like it’s formaldehyde.”
MUSIC
Time Out Global

The best concerts in L.A. this December

Whether you’re looking for local bands or Coachella-caliber headliners, there are plenty of upcoming concerts in L.A. this December. We’ve scoured venue listings and scoped out new artists to bring you everything from secret shows on Sunset Boulevard to free concerts. All of the city’s best music is right here in our calendar of upcoming concerts in L.A.
MUSIC
minnesotamonthly.com

Sundays at Landmark: Minnesota Boychoir Winter Concert

The Musser Cortile will be filled with music as the members of the Minnesota Boychoir perform their annual Winter Concert. Performances at 11:00 am, 1:00 pm, and 3:30 pm. This event is on Sunday, January 9, 2022, and is free to the public. Masks ARE required.
MINNESOTA STATE
beverlypress.com

LA Phil classical concert

Join the LA Phil for “Prokofiev and Michael Tilson Thomas” on Friday, Jan. 7, and Saturday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m., at the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Acclaimed conductor Thomas conducts his own song cycle on lyric poems by Rainer Maria Rilke. The concert also features Faure’s “Pavane” and Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 in B-flat major, Op. 100. Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and bass-baritone Dashon Burton are also featured in the program. Tickets start at $20. 111 S. Grand Ave. laphil.com.
MUSIC
The Herald News

Join in on a 'Sing-It-Yourself' Messiah concert on Jan. 2 in Fall River

FALL RIVER — Lovers of George Frederick Handel’s masterpiece are invited to a “Sing-It-Yourself” Messiah concert and supper at First Congregational Church in Fall River on Sunday, Jan. 2, at 3 p.m. The church is spacious — if everyone wears masks and distances themselves — attendees should be able to enjoy this glorious experience safely even in time of COVID, said organizer Judith Conrad in a press release.
FALL RIVER, MA
The Northern Light

The Glee Club at UAA Fall Concert was a fun and funny way to spend an evening

The Glee Club at UAA held their Season 22 Fall Concert on Nov. 23 and 24. The concert featured a wide variety of music as well as performances. These ranged from acapella singing to dance performances, a song with a rock band on stage to duets and even one original song. The performance was compliant with UAA mask policy, and the performers did all of their singing and dancing while wearing face coverings.
THEATER & DANCE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Austin Chronicle

Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week

Birthday brothers born 12 years apart, Elvis Presley and David Bowie both matured into musical royalty: Presley reigning loftily as "King of Rock & Roll" while Bowie actually deferred a royal honorarium when he waved off an opportunity at British knighthood in 2003. Every year around their Jan. 8 DOB,...
AUSTIN, TX
Time Out Global

Candlelight Concerts

Experience your favourite songs by artists ranging from pop superstars like Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to classical icons like Beethoven and Mozart, all performed by live musicians on stages illuminated by candlelight. From January 14 until March 17, these candlelight concerts will take over venues across Melbourne including the...
MUSIC
minnesotamonthly.com

Kiss the Tiger & Trademark Theater present STONE BABY

A girl born of stone and born to rock, STONE BABY is a mythological origin story that explores unbridled liberation through one’s journey into rock and roll. Blurring the intersection of theater and live music by challenging the boundaries of each, STONE BABY presents as a live rock show with theatrical, story-driven flair. STONE BABY is energetic, fast, loud, blood-pumping, live performance experience blending spoken word and rock music.
ENTERTAINMENT
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
NFL
Guitar Player

Watch Keith Richards Defend Mick Jagger from a Stage Invader Using His Telecaster

The great Keith Richards, electric guitar anchor for The Rolling Stones for 60 years now, turned 78 this past weekend (December 18). Though legendary for his loose, rootsy guitar style and laid-back persona, Richards is a no-nonsense professional onstage, as one overzealous fan found out the hard way during the Stones' December 18, 1981 performance at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.
HAMPTON, VA
MusicRadar.com

The best rock guitarists in the world today, according to you

This year’s rock round-up is filled with legacy talent, but no one’s talking about the death of guitar music anymore. The other categories in our end of year polls – from pop/funk to metal and progressive – have been filled with original young players remoulding the instrument into different forms.
MUSIC

