'Illegal strikes... must be stopped': Parents to continue lawsuit vs CTU, despite deal to reopen Chicago Public Schools

By Jonathan Bilyk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Teachers Union president Jesse Sharkey | Charles Edward Miller from Chicago, United States [CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)]. A deal between the Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union to get teachers back into Chicago’s public classrooms starting Wednesday has ended the need for a court to intervene immediately in...

Judge again says city workers can't get an order to block city of Chicago, Illinois state vax employment mandates

CHICAGO — A federal judge once again has kneecapped a lawsuit from Chicago city workers seeking to halt city and state vaccine mandates. In an opinion issued Dec. 21, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee denied a preliminary injunction requested by more than 100 Chicago fire, water and transportation department employees. Those workers sued in October to stop Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot from ordering them to be vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.
Legal journal covering civil courts, and other news, in Cook County, Illinois.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

