'Illegal strikes... must be stopped': Parents to continue lawsuit vs CTU, despite deal to reopen Chicago Public Schools

CHICAGO — A federal judge once again has kneecapped a lawsuit from Chicago city workers seeking to halt city and state vaccine mandates. In an opinion issued Dec. 21, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee denied a preliminary injunction requested by more than 100 Chicago fire, water and transportation department employees. Those workers sued in October to stop Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot from ordering them to be vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 or risk losing their jobs.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO