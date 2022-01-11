Kathy Hilton Says Spends The Most Time With Garcelle Beauvais Out Of All The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Girls Aside From Sister Kyle Richards

One thing that you can say about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies is that they really do seem to be friends . Maybe not all of them, but a lot of them do have real friendships outside of the show. Even Lisa Rinna , when she’s not busy backstabbing everyone she brings on the show . Between the nickname “Fox Force Five” and the regular social media posts of them hanging out together, RHOBH really does seem to have something special.

Even Tamra Judge has noticed. When complaining about her old franchise , Real Housewives of Orange County , she noted of her castmates, “[They want to] take your business down and your family down where [ RHOBH ], they have conflict but they stand together. They’re true friends.” And it looks like with the addition of Kathy Hilton , that friendship circle just continues to grow.

Kathy recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live to discuss her relationships with the women she films with. Host Andy Cohen asked, “Who would you say outside of Kyle [Richards] that you, that you’re closest to on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ?” Kathy, ever the diplomatic, revealed, “I have to be honest with you. I’m asked this question all the time. I love all of the girls.”

She added, “ Lisa Rinna , I’ve known for 30 years and I love, love, love, love her.” Here’s where we all tell Kathy to watch her back. Although I think even Lisa knows her limits and would be unlikely to go up against Kathy. Fans would have their pitchforks out before she could say “oof you’re so angry.”

Kathy continued, “I’ve gotten very close with Sutton [Stracke] . She always says we’re cut from the same cloth. So, Sutton and I have a very tight relationship. Dorit [Kemsley] is so much fun [and] PK [Kemsley] , I love. Love them.”

And while it might seem surprising, Kathy admitted that she spends the most time with Garcelle Beauvais . I say surprising because both Kathy and Garcelle are relatively new to the show. But it shouldn’t be surprising at all given how lovely we all know Garcelle is. Said Kathy, “And I would say that the one I spend the most time with would probably be Garcelle. In fact, I’m gonna go and do a week on her show [The Real]. So that’ll be fun. And I just heard I have to be up at four in the morning.”

A shocked Andy jumped in and said, “Oh, wow. Oh my God.” To which Kathy quipped, “And you know me, I like my sleep.”

For all of you astute readers out there, notice that she didn’t mention two people from last season who are still part of the current cast. That would be Erika Jayne and Crystal Kung Minkoff . I wonder if we will find out if there’s a reason behind that once the new season airs. I’ll be waiting!

[Photo Credit: John Tsiavis/Bravo]

