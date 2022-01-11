ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Kathy Hilton Says Spends The Most Time With Garcelle Beauvais Out Of All The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Girls Aside From Sister Kyle Richards

By Kay
 4 days ago
One thing that you can say about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies is that they really do seem to be friends . Maybe not all of them, but a lot of them do have real friendships outside of the show. Even Lisa Rinna , when she’s not busy backstabbing everyone she brings on the show . Between the nickname “Fox Force Five” and the regular social media posts of them hanging out together, RHOBH really does seem to have something special.

Even Tamra Judge has noticed. When complaining about her old franchise , Real Housewives of Orange County , she noted of her castmates, “[They want to] take your business down and your family down where [ RHOBH ], they have conflict but they stand together. They’re true friends.” And it looks like with the addition of Kathy Hilton , that friendship circle just continues to grow.

Kathy recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live to discuss her relationships with the women she films with. Host Andy Cohen asked, “Who would you say outside of Kyle [Richards] that you, that you’re closest to on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ?” Kathy, ever the diplomatic, revealed, “I have to be honest with you. I’m asked this question all the time. I love all of the girls.”

She added, “ Lisa Rinna , I’ve known for 30 years and I love, love, love, love her.” Here’s where we all tell Kathy to watch her back. Although I think even Lisa knows her limits and would be unlikely to go up against Kathy. Fans would have their pitchforks out before she could say “oof you’re so angry.”

Kathy continued, “I’ve gotten very close with Sutton [Stracke] . She always says we’re cut from the same cloth. So, Sutton and I have a very tight relationship. Dorit [Kemsley] is so much fun [and] PK [Kemsley] , I love. Love them.”

And while it might seem surprising, Kathy admitted that she spends the most time with Garcelle Beauvais . I say surprising because both Kathy and Garcelle are relatively new to the show. But it shouldn’t be surprising at all given how lovely we all know Garcelle is. Said Kathy, “And I would say that the one I spend the most time with would probably be Garcelle. In fact, I’m gonna go and do a week on her show [The Real]. So that’ll be fun. And I just heard I have to be up at four in the morning.”

A shocked Andy jumped in and said, “Oh, wow. Oh my God.” To which Kathy quipped, “And you know me, I like my sleep.”

For all of you astute readers out there, notice that she didn’t mention two people from last season who are still part of the current cast. That would be Erika Jayne and Crystal Kung Minkoff . I wonder if we will find out if there’s a reason behind that once the new season airs. I’ll be waiting!

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR THAT KATHY SEEMS TO GET ALONG WITH EVERYONE? WHY DO YOU THINK SHE DIDN’T MENTION CRYSTAL OR ERIKA? DO YOU THINK KATHY WAS A GOOD ADDITION TO THE SHOW?

[Photo Credit: John Tsiavis/Bravo]

bravotv.com

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 Cast Announced

The Season of Getting is upon us. Bravo fans will be gifted juicy first looks at upcoming episodes, all-new After Shows, exciting show announcements, and more. Stay tuned!. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff will all be back for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Kathy Hilton will also return as a friend of in the upcoming new season. E! News first reported the cast news on Tuesday (December 21).
TV SHOWS
Reality Tea

Brandi Glanville “Can’t With” Heather Dubrow, Says Shannon Beador Is “Acting”; Calls Emily Simpson “Boring”

Brandi Glanville has a lot to say about Real Housewives. And it’s not just when she’s drinking. Indeed, Brandi was recently outed for being drunk during her interview for the Dave Quinn housewives tell-all. The Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It author had to […] The post Brandi Glanville “Can’t With” Heather Dubrow, Says Shannon Beador Is “Acting”; Calls Emily Simpson “Boring” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Lisa Vanderpump Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Even in the highest of the Hollywood Hills, the stars and Bravolebrities cannot seem to escape Covid-19. The contagious variant has been spreading like wildfire and the once Queen of Bravo, Lisa Vanderpump is the latest housewife to succumb to the virus. The Vanderpump Rules star posted a caption on her Instagram saying “Agh it […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Tests Positive For Coronavirus appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Hamlin And Love Island Star Eyal Booker Split After 2 Years

Lisa Rinna is known for living her life vicariously through her daughters. They have been regular features on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, seemingly suffering through their mom’s eccentric antics. Who could forget the infamous dinner scene in Tokyo, when Rinna brought Erika Jayne along for a dinner with her daughters, who were there […] The post Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Delilah Hamlin And Love Island Star Eyal Booker Split After 2 Years appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Erika Jayne Is Selling At-Home Hair Extensions For Over $700

I’ll be the first one to admit that I talk a lot of smack about Erika Jayne. But since the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce in 2020, she hasn’t exactly helped put out any fires surrounding her mess of a life. She’s been grappling with Tom Girardi’s embezzlement allegations for well […] The post Erika Jayne Is Selling At-Home Hair Extensions For Over $700 appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
