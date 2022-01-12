ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Safety Agreement Between CPS, Chicago Teachers Union Is Not What Many Teachers Were Hoping To Get

By Dana Kozlov
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — We got a look inside the agreement between the Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union that will send kids back to the classroom on Wednesday – and it is not the deal for which many teachers were hoping.

As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, pone reason why is that there is no immediate switch to remote learning district-wide – which is what teachers were in favor of a week ago when the whole standoff started.

Teachers returned to Chicago Public Schools on Tuesday. Students will return Wednesday morning – all while rank-and-file teachers cast their votes on the proposal over the next 24 hours or so.

The safety proposal that CTU members will now accept or reject amounts to six pages. The union’s House of Delegates gave it the green light – along with agreeing to return to classrooms after voting only to work remotely last week due to the COVID-19 surge.

That vote triggered a lockout by CPS – keeping more than 300,000 students out of school for five days.

“It’s not an agreement that has everything. It’s not a perfect agreement,” Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey said Monday night. “But it’s something that we can hold our heads up about – partly because it was so difficult to get.”

Things the union did get reinstated include metrics outlining when individual schools can switch to remote-only learning. One is if 30 percent or more of a school’s teachers are absent for two consecutive days due to the virus, while another is if more than 40 percent of a school’s students have been instructed to isolate or quarantine.

“I’m really pleased with the end of the work stoppage – in particular a lot of the commitment and work of the teams to come together,” said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

Since the teachers’ vote to go remote, both Arwady and Mayor Lori Lightfoot have insisted schools are safe despite the COVID spike. In the proposal, the district also promises to provide KN95 masks to all students and staff, and lets schools decide if they want to reinstate a student health screener.

But the rank-and-file – 25,000 teachers – may have the final say.

“Certainly, my hope is that the rank-and-file teachers who will be voting – we’re told sometime later this week – will ratify the agreement,” Mayor Lightfoot said Monday night.

A union spokesperson expects voting by teachers will end around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, with results coming a short time later. If the teachers vote to reject the proposal, Kozlov is told it is possible that union delegates could decide whether to have teachers go remote-only again.

Kozlov reached out to the district to see if any of the missed days will be made up. There was no answer as of late Tuesday.

CBS Chicago

Hundreds Of CPS Students Walk Out To Protest Return To In-Person Classes; Block Traffic In Downtown Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of Chicago Public Schools students walked out of classes on Friday, and a group of students later blocked traffic in the Loop near State and Madison, protesting the decision to resume in-person learning after the district reached a COVID-19 safety agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union. Students organizing the walkout said they were not asked to contribute to discussions about their academic and personal needs in order to feel safe going back to in-person classes during the Omicron surge of the pandemic. The Chicago Public Schools Radical Youth Alliance, or Chi-Rads, organized the walkout, which began at 12:30...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPS Students Return To In Person Class As Rank-And-File Teachers Accepts New COVID Safety Agreement

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Rank-and-file teachers with the Chicago Teachers Union late Wednesday backed an agreement dictating COVID-19 safety protocols in the nation’s third-largest school district. Wednesday’s vote will keep kids in classrooms after five days of canceled classes due to a standoff with the city over remote learning and virus testing. The union’s full membership vote followed tentative approval on Monday by union leadership. Union officials urged teachers to back it despite the frustration that the district wouldn’t grant demands for widespread coronavirus testing or commit to districtwide remote learning during surges. The agreement passed with Passed by 55.54%. Just under 70%...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

‘It Is Not OK To Defy The Order,’ Top Cook County Doc Says As Some Suburbs Choose Not To Enforce COVID-19 Proof Of Vaccination Mandate

CHICAGO (CBS) — We are 10 days into the new COVID-19 vaccine mandate rules for many indoor businesses in Chicago and Cook County – and the county as of Thursday had yet to cite a single business for violating the rules. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, some Cook County suburbs are openly defying the county vaccine mandate – so what are Cook County leaders doing about it? Molina asked the top doc at Cook County Health how the mandate is being enforced and what she has to say to those defiant village mayors. Burr Ridge is one of the communities openly violating...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

‘Who’s Responsible For This?’ With Conflicting COVID Test Results, Chicago Man Wants Answers About Express Medical Labs Procedures

CHICAGO (CBS) — As the number of patients lining up at “pop-up” COVID-19 testing sites grows, so are the complaints about lengthy delays and confusing results. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports from a collection site in the Loop with yet another patient’s testing troubles. Donald Reynolds got one PCR test at a COVID-19 testing site, but two different results. And there are questions about the lab’s certifications. “Well, the the other week I wasn’t feeling that great, you know, and my wife wanted me to go get tested.” Donald Reynolds visited a Loop COVID-19 pop up on December 29 at 2:44 p.m....
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago IG: City Failed To Follow Its Own Regulations In 2020 Little Village Smokestack Implosion

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Inspector General’s office looked into the smokestack implosion that sent a cloud of dust over Little Village in April 2020. The office found the Chicago Department of Buildings failed to follow its own department regulations for demolitions involving explosives. The Inspector General also recommended discipline for a a Chicago Department of Public Health official.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Some Doctors At Chicago Area Hospitals Are Optimistic About What Look Like Downward COVID-19 Trendlines

CHICAGO (CBS) — While we still see a stunning number of new COVID cases every day in Illinois, some on the front line are seeing a trend they call “very encouraging.” As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported, the trendlines are moving in a surprising direction at Rush University Medical Center – and that direction is down. These are numbers that often are leading indicators of where overall virus numbers are heading region-wide – and while they’ve been burned before, even some of the grizzled vets on the front line are optimistic. The concern last Friday inside the ER at Rush was that a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Parents At St. John’s Lutheran School Fear Mask Exemption Will Be Used In Wrong Way, Putting Their Kids At Risk

CHICAGO (CBS) — Masking in schools continues to be a polarizing issue, and in Lombard, some parents fear a change in policy may create a loophole that threatens the health of their kids. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra spoke with a group of parents who are concerned about the upcoming exemption. The mask exemption stems from a decision made by Lutheran School’s leadership earlier this month. At the height of the current wave of the pandemic, their worry is that some will use exemptions with the wrong intentions. “I feel like especially in a school setting we should want to keep our kids safe.” This...
LOMBARD, IL
CBS Chicago

Violent Crime On CTA Buses, Trains Is At A Six-Year High And Is A Growing Problem

CHICAGO (CBS) — A search continued Friday night for two men who stabbed three CTA riders on the Red Line subway downtown. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the attack highlights a growing problem with crime on the Chicago Transit Authority. Just imagine standing on a platform waiting for an ‘L’ train and someone tries robbing you. In one case around 9 p.m. Thursday, that was exactly happened to one man. He was standing on a platform at the Jackson Red Line stop when two men with a knife demanded his backpack and watch. The victim handed over his items – but he...
CHICAGO, IL
#Chicago Mayor#Cps#Education#Chicago Teachers Union Is#Cbs#Pone#Ctu#House Of Delegates
CBS Chicago

Inspector General’s Report On Botched Anjanette Young Raid Finds City’s Response Was ‘Exceedingly Harmful To Young’

By Dave Savini, Dana Kozlov, Samah Assad, Michele Youngerman, and Todd Feurer CHICAGO (CBS) — The city’s top watchdog has released a blistering report about how the city handled the aftermath of the botched police raid on Anjanette Young’s home, detailing the extent of misconduct carried out by multiple city agencies, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office, Chicago Police Department, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The findings come one month after the City Council approved a $2.9 million settlement with Young, the innocent social worker who was handcuffed naked during the wrongful police raid nearly three years ago. As part of its latest...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

‘This Place Is Nasty’: Center For COVID Control Temporarily Shuts Down After Numerous Complaints

Editor’s Note: The original video that aired with this story showed a United Covid Control testing site instead of a Center for Covid Control testing center. The video online has been corrected. CHICAGO (CBS) — One of the nation’s largest COVID-19 testing companies, with nearly 50 locations in the Chicago area, announced it’s  closing down all its sites for a week. The Center for COVID Control said it’s retraining management and staff after a flood of complaints. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has been digging into those complaints and spoke with an employee who said he’s been speaking out for months about...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

State Representatives Call For Action To Fix Issues Within DCFS

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Republicans want quick action to fix issues at the Department of Children and Family Services. Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Westchester) called for emergency legislative hearings into DCFS. State representatives cite years of failures — some of them ending in children’s deaths. “DCFS is failing our state’s most vulnerable children and we need transparency and public hearings about why,” said Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna). “I have been working to try and rectify the problems with DCFS ever since AJ Freund was murdered by his parents after DCFS failed them,” said Rep. Tom Weber (R-Lake Villa). State Rep. Weber also noted the recent death of 6-year-old Damari Perry after several investigations into his family. On Friday, the CBS 2 Investigators were the first to report that a judge held director Marc Smith in contempt for wrongfully locking up kids in a psychiatric hospital and a shelter for months. On Thursday, just days after the contempt order, DCFS says those two youth have been removed from the hospital and shelter and placed in proper care. It’s just one of the agency’s failures that the CBS 2 Investigators have been reporting on for years.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

