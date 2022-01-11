ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Building a Better Brownie

By Marisa Marsey
coastalvirginiamag.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtremists can make the world more dangerous, but there is one who’s making it more delicious: über-baker Connie Weis. Her platform is chocolate, and her new cookbook 50 More Extreme Brownies takes a deep dive into the same dark obsession that drove her first treatise on over-the-top treats in 2014, Extreme...

www.coastalvirginiamag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Truffle#Food Drink#Venetian
StyleCaster

Butter Bells Are The Kitchen Essential No One On TikTok Knew Existed

Please Lord, tell me I’m not the only one on butter bell Tiktok. And while we’re at it, tell me I’m not the only one who had no idea what a butter bell was?! As a lover of all things dairy, butter has a special place in my heart—but apparently, I have not been storing mine properly. It’s possible that every granny in my life has been holding out on me, because my first time seeing a butter bell was on my For You Page. Apparently, I’m not the only one. When a few users started showing off their butter bells...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

How to turn leftover banana skins into a delicious ‘pulled pork’ burger. No, really...

I saw people cooking with banana peel on the internet and I was intrigued – turns out it’s actually quite delicious if you prepare it in the right way,” says Miguel Barclay, author of the One Pound Meals cookbook series.“Banana peel is definitely something I would usually throw away, so technically this is free food.”Banana peel pulled porkMakes: 1 portionIngredients:1 banana peel½ tsp ground cumin½ tsp smoked paprika1 tsp demerara sugar (or other brown sugar)3 tbsp tomato ketchup1 soft bread roll1 tbsp coleslawOlive oilSaltMethod:1. Shred the banana peel using a fork, then pan-fry in a splash of olive oil over...
RECIPES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Southern Maryland Chronicle Recipe of the Week: A Twist on Traditional Burgers

(Family Features) Warm weather and grilling go hand-in-hand, and few dishes say summer like burgers. While traditional beef patties come to mind for many, there are also healthy protein options to satisfy that burger craving without sacrificing flavor. For example, salmon is a nutritionally well-rounded alternative that offers a variety of health benefits, and an […] The post Southern Maryland Chronicle Recipe of the Week: A Twist on Traditional Burgers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
RECIPES
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Is fresh mozzarella worth the hype? Absolutely. Here are the recipes to prove it

Creamy smooth, buttery rich and as fresh as a chilled glass of milk, the varying forms of fresh mozzarella are one of life’s greatest joys. I’m not referring to the factory-made, plastic-wrapped blocks of mozzarella found in the dairy case. I’m talking about the soft, delicate mozzarella usually sold in liquid and housed with the specialty cheeses.  In a side-by-side comparison, I find that fresh mozzarella offers a much more satisfying flavor and texture than the regular stuff, which makes...
RECIPES
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Flyfuel Food Co. Serving Fresh And Healthy Food To Fuel Your Day

AVENTURA (CBSMiami) — Flyfuel Food Co. in Aventura is a fast, casual eatery featuring creative twists on healthy foods.  Flyfuel, which was formerly Raw Republic, a vegan only restaurant, features a full menu of nutritious salads, açai creations, smoothies, and ingredient driven bowls. Co-owner Jesse Gimelstein explains the concept in just a few words. “It’s healthy food on the fly,” he said. Gimelstein opened the eatery during the pandemic. “It was rough at first, but business picked up and thank God we’re still here,” he said. Gimelstein wanted to expand his love for food to the community by giving them more options while also keeping...
AVENTURA, FL
The Independent

Luca: There is something to be said for the well-trodden and the well-loved

Luca is one of those restaurants that invigorates your love for London. It seems to almost sit in Farringdon waiting for your visit and welcoming you in like an old friend, even if you’ve never dined there before. I’m ashamed to say I had not before now. Stalwart as it is, Luca had been continuously (and mistakenly) overlooked in favour of the new. But boy, there is something to be said for the well-trodden and the well-loved. In a city awash with new openings there are still a number of ‘classic’ spots, and few deserve that moniker more than Luca.It...
RESTAURANTS
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Will Help You Peel Hard Boiled Eggs in Seconds

Whether you’re whipping up deviled eggs, egg salad, or just snacking on a hard boiled egg, there’s one pesky problem that always gets in the way. That’s right, we’re talking about the stubborn shell. Peeling it away from the eggy goodness inside can feel like a battle against tiny shards or take so long that you forget why you even wanted to eat it in the first place.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatingWell

6 Things You Should Never Put in the Air Fryer

There's literally nothing you can't put in an air fryer, if you can jam it in the basket. But that doesn't mean you should. Try telling that to global singing/air-frying sensation Air Fryer Guy, and you might hear otherwise. Birthed by TikTok and our seemingly unanimous need to fry foods with less oil and more air, Air Fryer Guy's viral videos almost exclusively feature him air-frying ANYTHING. Although the notorious AFG may have a few lessons to teach us about what to absolutely, under no circumstances, never ever put in your air fryer, he is not the ultimate authority. A simple Googling will show how much conflicting information there is out there. So we've read the manuals of Amazon's three top-selling air fryers and crowdsourced YouTube for the things that you should never put in your favorite countertop appliance.
FOOD & DRINKS
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This $20 Instant Pot Hack Is ‘Truly a Life Saver’ & Their New ‘Go-To’ Kitchen Accessory

Time-saving kitchen appliances are all the rage right now, and along with air fryers, Instant Pots offer up some of our fav time-saving recipes. The 9-in-1 kitchen appliance serves up the fluffiest rice, the smoothest soup and the heartiest meat—it can even bake a cake thanks to its many pre-set cooking settings. But with the limitless possibilities, remembering the various cook times can be tricky. However, we found a kitchen accessory that takes the guesswork out of whipping up your favorite meals. The Instant Pot Official Cutting Board is here to end your habit of Googling every recipe step from start...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy