TV Series

ABC Says No End in Sight for Grey's Anatomy: 'We Will Have as Much Grey's as We Can'

By Megan Vick
TVGuide.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABC announced on Monday that TV's longest-running medical drama, Grey's Anatomy, will return, with lead actress Ellen Pompeo, for a historic Season 19. While Grey's is still a beloved show for many fans, each renewal for the past few years has raised a question: How long can Grey's Anatomy...

www.tvguide.com

TVLine

Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie Among Handful of ABC Series Pausing Production Due to Omicron

The current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation has put a crimp in several TV series’ post-holiday returns. At least three Los Angeles-based ABC dramas — including Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie — have delayed the restart of production as a result of the resurgent pandemic. Grey’s and Station 19, which were set to resume production on Jan. 10, will instead resume shooting on Jan. 12.* The exact length of The Rookie‘s delay is unknown. According to sources, ABC Signature — the studio behind Grey’s, Station and Rookie — took the step out of an abundance of caution, and not due to any...
c21media.net

ABC orders additional season of Grey’s Anatomy

NEWS BRIEF: US broadcast network ABC has renewed its long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy for a 19th season with Krista Vernoff continuing to produce and showrun, and Ellen Pompero returning as star. The series was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes and is produced by ABC Signature,...
TVOvermind

Which “Grey’s Anatomy” Character Matches Your Zodiac Sign?

Since its hit premiere, nearly 20 years ago, Grey’s Anatomy has been providing us with weekly drama and steamy romances; along with medical mysteries and iconic friendships (uhm hello, Christina and Meredith forever). Shonda Rhimes created a dynamic ensemble of characters, each with their own arcs, motivations, and unique personalities. It’s in this ensemble that we can find every zodiac sign represented, with absurd accuracy. So let’s scrub in, and break down some of the most popular characters from Grey’s Anatomy!
cartermatt.com

Is Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 new tonight on ABC, January 13?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What about Station 19 to go along with it? As per usual, we’re here to do what we can to answer these questions and also look ahead!. The first order of business here is, unfortunately, sharing the bad news: there is no new episode of either show airing on the network tonight. Instead, you’ll be stuck waiting for over another month. We’re in the midst of a long hiatus designed to give some continuity to the remainder of the season, and also avoid some competition from the Olympics.
vitalthrills.com

Grey’s Anatomy Season 19 Gets the Green Light!

ABC Entertainment has ordered Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, the network announced today. Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running primetime medical drama series starring Ellen Pompeo. In Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, the record-breaking Shondaland franchise will explore the ever-expanding world of modern medicine through the eyes of beloved returning and...
Vulture

Grey’s Anatomy Renewed for a 19th Season, Showing Signs of Life

You really thought they’d let this one flatline? Grey’s Anatomy continues to show signs of life at ABC, with the network renewing the medical drama for a landmark 19th season. Star Ellen Pompeo, who perennially drums up speculation about the show’s ending, not only is set to return as Dr. Meredith Grey but will receive a promotion from co-executive to executive producer for season 19. “I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” said creator Shonda Rhimes in a statement. Showrunner Krista Vernoff, who is returning for her sixth season in the role, added, “Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated. Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters.” News of the Grey’s renewal comes ahead of its midseason premiere on February 24. Anybody feel a pulse?
Collider

'Station 19' Renewed for Season 6 Following 'Grey's Anatomy' Extension at ABC

Following the early renewal of the long-running medical drama Grey's Anatomy at ABC, the network has given the same treatment to its spinoff Station 19, confirming a sixth season is in store for the folks at Seattle Fire Station 19. The announcement comes ahead of the Television Critics Association’s virtual press tour at which ABC is planning to present.
