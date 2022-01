Mitsubishi may not be a name that’s commonly associated with the camper or off-roading space, but from the looks of its latest unveiling of concept cars, that may be changing. While the Japanese automaker has created several different SUVs, its Delica van is really the only well-known off-roading vehicle in the marque’s catalog. The iconic van has seen a variety of forms since its birth in 1968, but none come close to the ruggedness or utility that Mitsu’s latest concept, the Delica D:5 Tough x Tough, brings to the table.

