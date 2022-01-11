ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild sign Merrill to 3-year, $3.6M extension

By Josh Wegman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Jon Merrill to a three-year extension carrying an average annual value of $1.2 million, the team announced Tuesday. Merrill has recorded three goals and eight...

