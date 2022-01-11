ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'It is not important if it is a beautiful goal or just a normal one... nothing helps more than that': Romelu Lukaku needs to score to get Chelsea fans back onside after outburst in Italian media, says Blues boss Thomas Tuchel

By Daniel Matthews
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Thomas Tuchel insists goals are the only remedy for Romelu Lukaku as the striker looks to find his best form — and heal wounds at Chelsea.

Lukaku returned to the fold last week after being dropped over an unsanctioned interview in which he questioned Tuchel’s tactics.

Lukaku scored in last Saturday’s FA Cup victory over Chesterfield and, ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Tottenham, his manager said the Belgian is ready to make an impact for his side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yMI7k_0dj2TD7g00
Romelu Lukaku has returned to the fold after being dropped over an unsanctioned interview

LINE-UP VS SPURS

Chelsea (3-4-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Pulisic, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Werner.

Lukaku, 28, told Italian media he was unhappy following his £97.5million return to Chelsea as Tuchel had ‘chosen to play with another system’.

But the German said: ‘We will not reinvent his style or the player. He can simply be Romelu and then we are all fine and he will score because this is what he always does. Nothing helps more than goals with strikers.

‘There is no talk, no video that can build up the same trust, the same feeling as a goal. It is not important if it is a beautiful goal or just a normal one, they need to put the ball over the line, nothing helps more than that. I have no doubt he is in the shape to help us at the moment.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnJkt_0dj2TD7g00
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says the Belgian striker is ready to make an impact for his side

Lukaku was recalled for the first leg against Spurs at Stamford Bridge, which Chelsea won 2-0. He did not score but Tuchel said: ‘Romelu had a huge physical impact.

'Maybe he didn’t have a lot of touches, wasn’t so spectacularly involved and wasn’t involved in too many chances, but he was involved in playing a crucial part with his physical qualities. We saw that in his data. This is the most important thing.

‘Once he adapts to the physical style of the league, there is no doubt he will score and have a huge impact.’

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester City, Chelsea, Romelu Lukaku and why you were wrong about signing a striker

It was basic arithmetic, really. In the same way that two plus two equals four, an almost impregnable defence plus a prolific, 20-goals-a-season striker equals a title-winning team.Two Premier League clubs found themselves stuck on the first side of that equation last summer. Each had one of the best defences in Europe but lacked a player regularly converting at the other end. Both intended to do something about it during the transfer window. One could and did, the other tried and couldn’t. So in that case, why is the team who didn’t spend £97.5m on a centre-forward sitting at the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Man City vs Chelsea: Pep Guardiola hits back at Thomas Tuchel over Covid luck

Pep Guardiola has insisted that Manchester City have not been 'luckier' than other Premier League clubs with Covid-19, despite Thomas Tuchel’s belief that it has been a deciding factor in the title race.Ahead of Chelsea's visit to the Etihad for Saturday's lunchtime kick-off, Tuchel said that "the biggest difference" between his side and City is that the defending champions have "dealt better with injuries and the Covid situation"."Maybe it is lucky, maybe they do it better, but they have fewer injuries to key players, fewer days out and weeks where they miss them. They did not suffer from Covid like...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola has improved from studying ‘creative’ Thomas Tuchel

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes he has become a better manager from watching his Chelsea counterpart Thomas TuchelHaving won 31 trophies in his glittering career, former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola is one of the preeminent managers of his generation but Tuchel famously got the better of him in last season’s Champions League final.Guardiola, 50, feels he can learn much from studying the way the 48-year-old German operates.The Spaniard said: “He is so creative, one of the few managers I learn from to become a better manager myself. He is excellent in all departments.“Since he was at Mainz,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City manager Pep Guardiola says title race not done despite win over Chelsea

Pep Guardiola hailed a crucial victory after Manchester City took a huge step towards retaining the Premier League title with a hard-fought 1-0 win over rivals Chelsea.Kevin De Bruyne produced a moment of magic to settle a tight contest at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday with a brilliant goal 20 minutes from time.The result, City’s 12th league win in succession, lifted them 13 points clear of the second-placed Londoners at the top of the table.Manager Guardiola, however, insisted the job was far from done, pointing out that third-placed Liverpool, 14 points adrift of City with two games in hand, could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel admits title race could be over if Chelsea lose to ‘benchmark’ Man City

Thomas Tuchel has admitted Chelsea’s Premier League title race could be over if the Blues lose at “benchmark” club Manchester City on Saturday.Chelsea trail Pep Guardiola’s City by 10 points heading into the weekend’s Etihad Stadium clash, with Andreas Christensen the Blues’ latest Covid-19 absentee.Chelsea toppled City 1-0 in Porto in May to win the Champions League but Blues boss Tuchel admitted Guardiola’s men are still the best in the business in England.City have won 11 Premier League matches on the spin, while second-placed Chelsea have only lost once in 15 but have also drawn six matches in that stint.Asked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian#Tottenham#Belgian#Pulisic#German#Spurs
The Independent

Manchester City vs Chelsea result: Five things we learned as Kevin De Bruyne strike extends Premier League gap

Manchester City increased their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 13 points as Kevin De Bruyne’s strike earned the defending champions a 1-0 win over second-placed Chelsea. City dominated possession in the first half but Jack Grealish was denied an opening goal when Kepa Arrizabalaga blocked his shot with an outstretched leg. Romelu Lukaku went close after the break but saw a curling effort saved by Ederson. The hosts took the lead in the 70th minute when De Bruyne curled in an excellent strike past Kepa from outside of the box, Chelsea continued to struggle to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'No shame': Chelsea fans are left fuming with Romelu Lukaku AGAIN after their record signing shares a handshake and embrace with Belgium team-mate Kevin De Bruyne after their loss to Man City

Romelu Lukaku attracted the ire of some Chelsea fans online after he shook hands with Kevin De Bruyne following the Blues' 1-0 defeat against Manchester City. The two Belgium teammates had contrasting afternoons at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, with De Bruyne scoring the winner as City opened up a 13-point gap over Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel calls out Romelu Lukaku for his sloppy attacking play in Chelsea's defeat at Man City, insisting 'he had many ball losses without any pressure' and 'a huge chance' as the German demands his team are 'much better' in front of goal

Thomas Tuchel took a swipe at Romelu Lukaku following Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Manchester City. The German coach said the club's record signing lost possession far too easily against the Premier League leaders, even when he was not under pressure from City. He also hit out at the Belgian for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel using Chelsea cup success to ‘sharpen’ focus towards more glory

The Coupe de France, Coupe de La Ligue, Champions League, FA Cup, Champions League again and now the League Cup. As far as knockout specialists go, Thomas Tuchel is in a Rocky Marciano run of form.Chelsea’s 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night confirmed a 3-0 aggregate score and Tuchel’s sixth straight final. Not all have resulted in glory: that first Champions League final with Paris Saint-Germain was lost to Bayern Munich; the FA Cup run ending in defeat to Leicester City. But a third piece of silverware in nine months at Stamford Bridge could await on 22 February....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Arsenal result: Player ratings as Gunners survive Granit Xhaka’s red card

Arsenal defended valiantly with ten men to earn themselves a draw against Liverpool in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.Granit Xhaka’s early red card left Arsenal to battle through the remainder of the game a man down and the north London side immediately resorted to attempting to shut up shop.Despite their command of the ball, boasting almost 80% of possession, Liverpool struggled to fashion clear-cut opportunities with their best chance falling to Takumi Minamino at the death as he blazed over the bar from close range. Arsenal’s players celebrated at full-time after a valiant clean sheet that leaves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino ‘secretly in contact’ with Manchester United

What the papers sayParis St Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, 49, is “secretly maintaining contact” with Manchester United in the hope he will be considered for the manager’s job, claims The Sun which cites French daily Le Parisien. The Argentinian coach is reportedly a favourite for the permanent role vacated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge until the end of the season.Staying at Old Trafford, the club are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back and think they have found their man. The Mail reports Brighton have valued 21-year-old defender...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo injury: Manchester United welcome back four players for Aston Villa trip

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be available for Manchester United, with Harry Maguire also in contention to play in Saturday's Premier League trip to Aston Villa.Ronaldo was left out of the United squad by interim manager Ralf Rangnick for the 1-0 FA Cup third round win over Villa on Monday night after picking up a minor hip injury.The Portuguese was left out as a precaution, with Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones also kept at home after picking up minor issues of their own.All three players are available to Rangnick for the second part of the double header against Villa, while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo fails to make the Manchester United squad to face Aston Villa AGAIN after missing FA Cup tie at Old Trafford… out-of-form Marcus Rashford also misses out as teenager Anthony Elanga starts

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were not included in Manchester United's match-day squad to take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday night. Ronaldo, 36, had missed Monday's FA Cup victory over Aston Villa with a small muscular problem. And the Portuguese star was ruled out of Saturday's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

288K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy